4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 9, 2025

On July 9, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. When we think of blessings, we usually think of good fortune coming our way. However, during the interestingly twisted transit of Moon square Saturn, these blessings come to spare us from ourselves.

For Aries, Libra, Aquarius, and Pisces, this day is about having the patience to allow in the blessing of self-reflection. That's what we're concentrating on during this transit: seeing what we do wrong and correcting it so that we can live happy, fulfilling lives.

1. Aries

What annoys you on this day is hearing someone else tell you what you should be doing. At first, you feel offended that they'd even try. You believe you know it all, and that's where things take a turn.

Moon square Saturn comes in to redirect your thinking, and you'll find that maybe this person has a point. On this day, you learn that you don't have to stand in your own way of learning something that someone else may be able to teach you.

The beauty of July 9 is that you finally stop preventing information from getting to you, and what's being said could seriously bring you good fortune. Now, you are ready to receive it.

2. Libra

Moon square Saturn brings up some of your old insecurities, as it will, because Saturn's energy is not exactly the most sensitive when it comes to lesson-bringing. During this transit on July 9, you'll realize you've already been down this road. Those old insecurities are worthless to you now, so why fall back on them like a crutch?

Being that self-reflection is what this day is all about, you'll stop yourself before you go too far, and this action will ground you in the present. This is where the blessings flow your way. Stay in the present, stay in the now, Libra.

3. Aquarius

Even though it's been said a zillion times, you don't know how lucky you really are, Aquarius. That's how the blessings flow in on this day, July 9.

You get nervous sometimes, you worry about security, and it takes a toll. Moon square Saturn brings you an awareness of your surroundings. While you know that you're safe and sound, you can't help but worry yourself into a state. That's because you're not looking at your life realistically.

You have no idea how lucky you are, and this transit, Moon square Saturn, reminds you that right now, more than anything else in the world, all is well. Know it, own it, be it.

4. Pisces

One of the ways you'll experience the blessings this day has to offer is in how ready you are to let go of certain nagging truths. Only then can you live a much more peaceful life.

Moon square Saturn isn't exactly a kind transit, but it sure does help us to go for what is meaningful and loving in our lives. It shows us the opposite of what we have, lets us have a good, long think about it, and then snaps us out of it.

On this day, July 9, you get to snap out of it, too, Pisces. When you realize how good you've got it, it will feel like a brisk shower beneath a beautiful waterfall. Why bother stressing? There's no reason at all for that. Know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.