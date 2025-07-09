6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On July 10, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on July 10, 2025. Thursday is a Receive Day, powered by the Metal Dragon (Geng Chen) during a Water Sheep month and a Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Receive Days are known for delivering rewards and solid outcomes for people who have already put in the work. Combined with the authoritative presence of the Metal Dragon, this day brings clear-cut results and undeniable good fortune.You’ll see it. You’ll feel it. And if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

Advertisement

Metal Dragon days amplify what's aligned and reveal where your power lies. For six Chinese zodiac signs, July 10 carries major luck and abundance that isn’t theoretical—it’s real, tangible, and specific. Here's where it shows up.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the day pillar matching your animal sign on Thursday, this is a moment of true soul alignment. Something you’ve put your energy into starts moving fast, faster than even you expected. Whether it’s a conversation you’ve been waiting on or something you’ve kept private until now, it finds its moment.

The recognition you receive today won’t be lukewarm. Someone takes notice, a door opens, or the opportunity that always felt a bit too far off is finally in front of you. You’re not chasing luck today, you are the luck. Good fortune has arrived, Dragon.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been trying to stabilize something that looks like a living situation, relationship, or even just your own peace of mind. The Water Sheep month supports you, but today’s Metal Dragon gives it structure. Something gets decided and that decision makes your next move obvious.

Expect a moment of real confirmation. That might be a message, a plan getting locked in, or something logistical finally falling into place. This moment brings lasting abundance in the form of security you can actually feel.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Earth Tiger and Metal Dragon form a strong dynamic, especially when courage and timing are involved. Today brings you a big edge. Someone bets on you or something comes through that elevates your position. You won't need to hustle for this good fortune, you’re stepping into something already set in motion.

This is the kind of day where the good stuff finds you. Whether it’s someone reaching out or an invitation you didn’t expect, it feels both earned and aligned for your highest vibe self. There’s abundance in realizing you didn’t have to prove anything. You were already the right fit.

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This year has already asked way more of you, but today it rewards you. The Metal Dragon energy activates your house of visibility, meaning someone finally sees the value in what you’ve been building behind the scenes. You’re not going back to the past anymore, you’re pulling something forward and it brings some major good fortune your way.

There’s a lucky moment where something falls into place around your next chapter. You might see some movement around a dream you’d paused or a plan you thought you needed more time to figure out. Turns out, the timing is right now. Get started, Snake. Thursday's your day.

5. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Thursday's Receive Day energy benefits your animal sign with real-world support. If you’ve been dealing with unknowns around money, logistics, or something important that hinges on another person’s choice, today brings a release. Something lands. The result gives you a chance to start again..

Your good fortune might show up as an answer, a check, or even just a moment of deep relief that you were hoping for. Either way, you’ll feel luck working in your favor in a way that moves you forward with ease instead of stress.

Advertisement

6. Rooster

Design: YourTango

The Metal Dragon holds natural compatibility with your element and that brings power to how you show up today. Your voice lands, your presence is felt, and there’s zero resistance to your influence. You don't have to try hard anymore, you’re being received differently in the best way.

Your good fortune arrives during a negotiation, an ask, or an overdue change finally swinging your way. You may even realize you’ve outgrown a limiting belief that used to hold you back. Your abundance now comes from seeing how much has changed and owning this new, oh-so-powerful version of yourself.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.