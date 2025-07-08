3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity On July 9, 2025

On July 9, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. Moon square Neptune can create illusions or confusion, but it can also help us to cut through whatever stands in the way of our personal truth. This transit challenges us to distinguish between fantasy and reality while offering us a chance to connect with what truly inspires us.

For Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo, it's about getting real when it comes to finances. Enough of this dream world — if we want the money, then we have to work for it. No more fantasy life, just hard work and realistic goals. This is how Moon square Neptune helps us establish ourselves as prosperous, rather than as dreamers. It's fine to dream, but it's better to manifest, and that's what these three zodiac signs will be going on July 9.

1. Taurus

During Moon square Neptune, you understand that you must think things through before acting on them. This is strictly financial and will result in you feeling much more secure now than at any other time in your life.

You are securing your own prosperity, and you're doing it because you are smart. You aren't kidding yourself anymore when it comes to money. Sure, it's nice to dream big dreams, but there has to be action involved.

July 9 shows you the way, and you jump on that opportunity, Taurus. You have been very happy with the way your dreams look in your head, but now you are all about getting real. It's time, let's do this.

2. Gemini

If there's one lesson to learn from this day, and its Moon square Neptune transit, it's that you have to move NOW. You may have found yourself in an endless loop of socializing and avoiding reality, but the time has come. You now want to make some money.

In a way, Moon square Neptune has you growing up, no matter how old or young you are. You feel like now is the time to get realistic about your goals, and what do you know? You just happen to be good at this, Gemini.

This is your first step towards creating a prosperous life for yourself, and so far, so good. Get ready for step number two: manifesting your dreams as reality. You are ready.

3. Virgo

Your attention to detail is a gift you can bank on, Virgo, and you will. On July 9, you'll see that the door to great opportunity opens to you, and all because you're the one who CAN do it.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you can expect a refreshed view of what's ahead of you. With your eye for detail, you'll catch certain things that can lead you towards something very great indeed.

This is where you turn your finances around and show yourself that yes, you are entitled to great riches if you so desire. It's OK, Virgo. Treat yourself to the wealth you so rightly deserve.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.