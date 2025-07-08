3 Zodiac Signs Attract Much-Needed Luck & Good Fortune On July 9, 2025

On July 9, 2025, three zodiac signs attract much-needed luck and good fortune. While everyone has a fair chance of experiencing the kind of fortune brought about during the Capricorn Moon, we will notice that three zodiac signs are more apt to let this kind of magic in — we're looking at you, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

On July 9, we experience some unexpected grace. Something changes at this point, and for many of us, the result is spectacular. During the Capricorn Moon, the pendulum swings towards the positive, and if we happen to be in the mood to upgrade our lives and live as happy people, then the Capricorn Moon will help us do just that.

1. Libra

You are looking at good fortune in the realm of home and family, and who says no to that, Libra? This is the result of good planning, and by the end of the day, you will be able to feel good about what got you here.

It's because of the Capricorn Moon on July 9 that you feel extra confident about the way you foresee your plans working out. You have wanted to bring the family together, but you had no idea how well this was going to pan out.

You feel a sense of accomplishment during this transit, and it warms your heart. You didn't think it would go so well, but it worked out after all. Go you, Libra!

2. Scorpio

Good news, Scorpio: something great is about to happen. The most interesting part is that you have no idea what is about to take place. You might think you do, but that's part of the fun. The fortune is unexpected, and you're on standby!

There's nothing to worry about, though, as everything that is about to take place during the Capricorn Moon on July 9 is meant to bring you happiness. Well, that's certainly a good thing to hear, right?

Capricorn's energy works in your world to help keep things organized, and this is something you have been in desperate need of, Scorpio. On this day, one thing leads to another, and your well-organized world suddenly opens up to great fortune. Surprise!

3. Capricorn

There is nothing like the Capricorn Moon where you're concerned, as this transit never does anything but make you feel powerful, empowered, and ready to roll. This is a day of exceptional good fortune, Cap, and so much of it is unexpected.

You may see some unanticipated praise come your way at this time, as July 9 has people noticing your style and what you do with it. There is a lot of good going on in your world. Your approval ratings are up!

The blessing that comes to you on July 9 is in the form of recognition, Capricorn. What you do isn't done in a bubble. You work hard for others, and others now recognize you as a great person. It's about time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.