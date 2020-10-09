Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 10, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 10.

One thing the Universe and astrology teaches is adaptability. The Moon changes signs every two and a half days. Planets go retrograde. Some are communicated more than others.

Libra season teaches balance, and we are all getting plenty of practice.

There are quarrels, and struggles, challenges, and blessings. There's a lot to be learned when observing astrology from the standpoint of your daily horoscope.

On Saturday, the Moon goes silent as it becomes void of course prior to entering lively Leo where we roar for fun, play, romance, and adventure. But first tension, as the emotional Moon makes harsh communications with Mars in Aries who pushes us to go beyond our limits, then with Saturn who restricts movement.

For some zodiac signs (Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra) it can feel like no one can win. But, the good news is that when things shift into Leo, it's a signal that reprieve often comes after tension points, and when you work hard you need to make time for play. Enjoy your Saturday however you can as you flex during the day's energy.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of passion and creativity today. It's a great day to be bold about what you want from life. You stand out easily and command attention. You don't need to force matters, but your presence can speak for itself. Be confident that things will fall into the right place for you. If you need time to think a matter through, ask for it. Life bends for you today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of home and family today. It's a great day to let your love for others be known. You may find yourself taking a leadership position in the family for decisions that need to be made. Be mindful of your temper, especially if you feel aggravated that not everyone is on the same page. Some problems require more dialogue than others. Practice patience.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of communication today. You come across strongly and you may even be perceived as overly assertive. Try to practice being as good of a listener as you are a talker. Be actively involved in the conversation but try not to lead it or overtake it so much that others feel unheard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of money today. It's a great day for you to focus on gratitude and to make use of what you have. While you may be thinking that you'd like to buy the next new and shiny object, it might be wisest to give yourself more time to think about impulsive purchases. If you have the ability to do so, give yourself a day to think about what you're signing up for before making a final decision.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of self today. It's a great day to dress up and give yourself some self-care. You have charisma and charm today. You have a natural glow to you and your mind and actions are in alignment with one another. What you say you want to do is likely what you will attain. If you have an important decision to make, today can be a wonderful time to do some critical thinking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of the intuition today. There's a wonderful opportunity for you to tap into the unknown. If you have a chance to spend time in nature or writing, give yourself a few moments to think, meditate, and pray. Let your thoughts clear and invite the Universe to help you to understand what path you're meant to be on. If you've been dealing with confusion, self-doubt or anger, practice self-care, and if possible, forgiveness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of friendships today. It's a great day to pair up with a best friend and do something fun and entertaining together. Go window shopping. Pick up take-out and watch a movie together. Catch up on the latest celebrity gossip or discuss who you want to vote for and why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of career today. It's a great day for brushing up cover letters and your resume if you're job hunting. If you're in a career you love, take a few moments to add something of value to your LinkedIn profile or update your email signature or back up your computer.

If you have been meaning to order new stationary or business cards, it's a great day to work on making new ones that are modern and up-to-date with the current typography.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of personal philosophy today. If you've been wanting to go back to school, apply for scholarships or send in your FAFSA. Look at course listings or check out free online course options that are available through edx.org or coursera.org. Make a commitment to learning and think about what subjects you'd like to master during the year 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of shared resources today. You may come into some sort of financial blessing through a partner or someone you love. If you've been in need, a person who understands your situation may come through for you unexpectedly. If you've been meaning to ask for help, today's a great day to communicate your wants and desires with others. The Universe is opening the door of provision. So, make sure to ask for what you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of relationships today. It's a great day for love and to meet someone new. You might have a significant encounter with a person who will become important in your life. You might discover something new about your current mate if you're already coupled. It's a great day for networking and making new connections with people online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon starts the day in Cancer and enters Leo your solar house of wellness today. It's a great day to take things easy and to practice self-care. Try an online yoga class. Stock up on the best foods you can afford. Clear out your clutter. Organize your personal space. Add a splash of color to a room or add a few plants to make your living space feel cozy. Ease stress with a walk through the park. If you've been wanting to adopt a pet, today's a great time to find your furry friend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.