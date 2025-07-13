6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 15, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on July 15, 2025. Tuesday is a Full Day guided by the Wood Rooster (Yi You) during a Water Sheep month and a Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Full Days are some of the most auspicious of all and are known for completion, abundance, and the kind of alignment that helps you hold more of what you've been ready to receive. These days help you absorb secure wins and fully embody progress that's been slowly building.

Advertisement

With both the day and year ruled by Wood and the Rooster's detail-oriented energy leading the way, this Tuesday is ideal for turning potential into permanence. You're not guessing where you stand. You're seeing evidence. And for six animal signs in particular, luck and good fortune show up in grounded, validating ways that feel long overdue.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today brings you center stage in the best possible way. With the day pillar matching your sign, this Full Day shows you exactly where your efforts are landing. Something you’ve been perfecting or planning behind the scenes gets noticed by the right person or lands in the right place.

You might receive confirmation or even appreciation that completely changes how you're seen by others and even by yourself. What makes Tuesday lucky is that this good fortune is not random. You've most certainly earned this recognition, and now it can start building into something lasting. Congrats, Rooster!

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Double Sheep energy from the month and Water element gives your animal sign emotional and intuitive clarity, while the Rooster day adds the structure you didn’t even know you needed. You’re about to see something come through that looks like a yes, a plan, or a person who finally shows consistency.

Your luck shows up as a real sense of emotional support and long-term safety. Something (or someone) that felt unstable begins to feel reliable. That shift finally lets you relax into the next phase, instead of bracing for the worst all the time. You can trust that everything is turning around this time. And for the better!

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been adjusting your expectations lately, not to lower them, but to refine them. And today proves that was the right move. The Wood Rooster day favors clear plans, sharp timing, and people who know how to follow through. You’re about to align with someone or something that fits you better than what you were chasing before.

The good fortune you’re experiencing today is solid. You might receive an invite, a call, or a straightforward opportunity that you can tell is exactly meant for you right now. And you won’t have to second guess it.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Full Day highlights your adaptability in a way that pays off. Someone recognizes your value because of how you handled something recently, not in spite of it. You could be offered something you've never done before but are more than capable of mastering and ultimately leading.

Your good fortune on Tuesday comes from trust. either someone else's in you or yours in yourself. Your flexibility isn’t just useful. Today, it’s magnetic. And what it attracts has real staying power.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re not pushing today and that’s exactly why things start coming toward you. The Rooster brings opportunities through clarity and refinement. Something that was too complicated now simplifies. Someone who was unsure about you now sees your value.

This luck doesn’t just feel good, it moves something important forward. You might see an upgrade, a perfectly timed response, or an offer that connects to something you've been wanting for a while. It all lines up because you finally let go of needing it to happen a certain way. Keep going. Your lucky streak will last for quite some time.

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

Full Days help you receive what you have been ready for for quite some time. Today, that shows up through softness. A person opens up. A situation de-escalates. Something in your life finally feels easier.

There’s good fortune in the calm today. You’re being prepared for something even bigger coming your way and this moment of ease is part of that. Let it be simple. Let it feel good. Because what you're allowing today is making space for so much more abundance, Pig. It’s finally your time.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.