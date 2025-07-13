Lingering Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 14, 2025

On July 14, 2025, lingering sadness ends for three zodiac signs. This day's transit, Moon square Venus, stirs up emotions, but it also helps us get past certain obstacles so that we can make way for happiness once again. This transit highlights what no longer works, and that's exactly what’s needed to break free from lingering sadness.

For Taurus, Capricorn, and Pisces, this day brings with it some true healing capabilities. We may not even know how much we've been hauling around, and yet, on this day, we feel ready to let it all go. We might call this a day of emotional renewal, and doesn't that sound fabulous? We are ready, willing, and able to let go of sadness so that we can feel joy and elation once again.

1. Taurus

It’s been hard to name what’s been hurting, Taurus, but July 14 brings you clarity and a chance to take a deeper look at what's going on. The Moon square Venus transit pushes a few sensitive buttons, but instead of spiraling, you finally understand what needs to change.

You’ve been holding back feelings. Maybe there's a confrontation that's been looming over you and you want to avoid it. July 14, however, makes it all easier to deal with.

It's as if you're not the same person you once were, and that means that you'll be shedding the old sadness as well. You feel brave and ready to deal with whatever demands your attention. Fearlessness leads to healing for you, Taurus.

2. Capricorn

You’re usually the one holding it all together, Capricorn, but lately, that strength has come at a cost. Moon square Venus on July 14 gives you a private, quiet moment of emotional release, and this could be what changes everything.

Sadness seems to fade into thin air, but it's not magic that does it. It's you. You've come to a place where you feel connected to healing energy. You don't want to waste your precious time, and that really counts.

It becomes obvious on this day that you feel as though you've done your part. You've gone the distance, and you've seen how much sadness has taken over. And then, you end it. You see it for what it's worth, and it no longer serves you.

3. Pisces

Only you know just how emotional you can get, and it takes a huge toll on you. You get involved with something, and when it ends up being a disappointment, you plummet along with it. Sadness rules, and you feel hopeless.

That's how this transit works to get you OUT of that dark place. Moon square Venus brings you the truth, and while it may be hard to take, it's what snaps you out of that super funk you've been in.

You are empathetic and deeply sensitive, but you know this already, so you've learned to combat the draining natuee of it all. You're getting help from the universe on this day, and you'll feel much, much lighter as the days go by. You're OK, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.