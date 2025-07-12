6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On July 14, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and abundance on July 14, 2025. Monday brings us a Remove Day, guided by the Wood Monkey (Jia Shen) during a Water Sheep month in the Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Remove Days are designed for letting go, clearing space, and releasing what no longer serves your future. They’re ideal for canceling obligations, deleting emotional residue, and ending dynamics that have quietly drained your energy. But what makes this one even more powerful is that it’s a Monday.

Advertisement

Remove Days don’t always line up with work energy, but today they do. Jia Shen Monkey energy is clever, fast-moving, and strategic. Combined with the soft but persistent Water Sheep month, this is the day you cut something off and the abundance comes right after.

These Chinese animal signs are most likely to experience this sharp, timely kind of luck that feels like the universe clearing a path on your behalf.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s your animal sign’s day, and you’re finally driving the energy again rather than reacting to it. You’re the one making moves, and they land well. A conversation, cancellation, or decision you’ve been putting off finally happens and it works out perfectly.

What makes this lucky is how immediate the relief is. You say what needs to be said or draw the boundary that’s been lingering too long, and within hours, something else turns around in your favor. That might look like someone reaching out with an offer or a plan that had stalled suddenly unlocking. You’re in your power again and luck moves with you.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re already tuned in to the year’s energy, but today brings a different kind of breakthrough. The Monkey day and Remove energy target something subtle you’ve outgrown like a version of yourself you no longer need to protect.

You could receive an unexpected insight or even catch yourself letting go of a worry that used to ruin your days. The abundance isn’t performative, it’s personal. You free up energy, and that creates space for something fresh to come in this week. Your biggest win today is peace, followed closely by an intuitive green light on your next move. Yay!

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Remove Days can stir things up emotionally, especially for animal signs like yours that carry momentum naturally. But today helps you shake off a responsibility or expectation you were never supposed to carry in the first place.

You might cancel something, step back from a group, or decide to stop over-delivering where it’s no longer appreciated. The luck here is tied to how your nervous system responds. You’ll know you made the right move because your body will feel it way before your mind does. By the end of the day, something easier and oh-so-much lighter finds its way to you.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re letting go of an annoying spiral today. A thought, a worry, or a person who always seems to leave you unsure of yourself finally goes away. And even if it doesn’t look dramatic on the outside, your inner world feels it deeply.

The abundance isn’t from what ends, it’s from what starts feeling possible again. You may even catch yourself speaking more confidently, changing plans last-minute, or sleeping better than you have in weeks. This Remove Day is a reset, and it puts you on a smoother path for the rest of the month.

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Monday’s Monkey day delivers sharp, productive energy. You’re able to identify exactly what isn’t working and cut it without guilt. This could be in your schedule, your workflow, or even how you talk to yourself about what you’re doing.

What makes this lucky is that something useful replaces what you cleared. A better method. A more supportive voice. A tool or tip that solves what you were stuck on. The Wood element from both the day and year supports growth, and you’ll feel that traction kick in immediately after letting go.

Advertisement

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

You’ve been carrying something out of loyalty, maybe for a person, a job, or a version of yourself that needed structure. Today’s Remove Day frees you from that heavy mental load. It doesn’t have to come from a big blow up. It just has to be honest.

You may find that someone else steps up now that you’re no longer overcompensating. Or something you were worried would fall apart if you let go actually gets easier. The good fortune here is the return of energy you forgot belonged to you. And you’ll know it’s real when something new arrives without effort.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.