4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On Monday, July 14

Four zodiac signs will attract lasting abundance and luck on July 14, 2025. When you want something that lasts, you need some Saturn, and if you're going to spark luck, Jupiter needs to be involved. But there is a problem. We have both of these planetary energies in precarious positions, while each is in a cardinal sign! Saturn is in Aries at the first degree pushing us to start something, but apply structure to the beginning before momentum kicks in. Jupiter at the first degree of Cancer means incredible luck, but it's wonky, so we may feel lucky, but not know how to manifest what we desire.

Saturn and Jupiter are talking to each other on Monday, and they are forming what astrologers call a square. Squares are tension points that produce results when handled correctly. You dislike something, then you change it so that what you are involved in fits your desires. You want something? You work harder to attain it. Jupiter in Cancer has explosive emotional passion. Jupiter helps you to know what you want and go for it.

You will no longer be able to say no to your heart. Saturn in Aries slows down our impulsive energy, so losses are minimized and strategy is maximized. Four zodiac signs do incredibly well with the energy of the day and find themselves binging in some pretty major abundance and luck that lasts for quite some time.

1. Pisces

Pisces, there's a magic to the energy of July 14, 2025 and it comes to you via Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn entertains your house of abundance while Jupiter is in your home of luck. So, it's easy for you to attract both into your life. You've been through the fire because Saturn was working its way through your zodiac sign for the last two years. So, you learned some of the most challenging traits of success: discipline, sacrifice, and endurance.

So when Saturn is in Aries, growing intensely strong, and it speaks to Jupiter who wants to create luck, you get something that lasts. Where will you find it the most? You can create a business or deepen your pockets by saving. Your opportunities now arrive in monetary ways. You can make what you want happen, Pisces.

How might you foster luck in your life? Well, Pisces, there are a few ancient techniques astrologers say encourage it to come your way. Work with your intuitive energy, which is easier for you since you're a Pisces. Stay hydrated, and incorporate etheral activities into your life. Write down your goals and detail what you want. Listen to the rhythm of life and try to tap into what's flowing. With Saturn in Aries, you can do something as simple as clearing negative energy by tossing water on the front door step to create a sense of cleanliness. Keep the sink clean before you go to bed at night.

Go to sleep with what you desire on your mind, and if you have been struggling to figure out how to attain it, pay special attention to the early waking hours. The mind is open and ripe to tap into the energy of the universe during the first 30 minutes. Listen to what your soul is telling you while the subconscious mind is open. Watch luck and abundance unfold and see how you can create it so it lasts, and lasts, and lasts.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you are about to attract major abundance and luck on July 14, 2025, because you deserve it. You will find that luck and abundance come to you through work and what you invest in monetarily. For example, Jupiter recently left your zodiac sign, and for you, that may have sparked some interest in your potential.

Now that it's in Cancer, even though things feel uncertain, the money starts to roll in. You may see a slight boost to your property value if you're a homeowner. Jupiter in Cancer is fortunate for you, and what you see happening today will only be the beginning. Things that last grow stronger over time, and nothing worthwhile moves quickly. Jupiter expands luck exponentially because it's exalted in this sign.

Saturn will help you in your network of friends, family, and career associates. Relationships are excellent, but they are work, and Saturn will give you three years to complete this journey. Saturn in Aries teaches patience and leadership skills. Surround yourself with wise people who are generous with their advice and knowledge. You want to begin to build yourself a supportive network that desires the best for you.

Begin to fill your social calendar. Know what you bring to the table as well. You'll likely see an outstanding results come to you starting today and peaking around December, with continued growth over the next two years. Your abundance has arrived, dear Gemini!

3. Virgo

Virgo, you get a benefit from both Jupiter and Saturn in ways that require you to work less and to be more receptive. So, on July 14, 2025, there's an outpouring of luck that may surprise you, and it will be an outpouring that comes from other people. You might get an inheritance, meaning someone will gift you some money or you receive a gift that involves an item you need.

You're often attributed to work, but you're also a feminine sign, which means you are open to receiving from others. Remember the the power of two key polite words, please and thank you. You'll be using both today and it will feel good.

Getting things from others makes you feel abundant and lucky. It's just as good, so you're not spending what you have, but instead being invested in by others. And this type of luck you're receiving on Monday will be lasting.

When someone gives you a gift, they may not care how you use it, but how you react and what you do with that opportunity may determine future opportunities for you.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, of all the zodiac signs, you are one of the ones who are naturally lucky. The planet Jupiter rules you. So, with your planet in the sign of its exaltation, Cancer, this makes life supremely lucky for you. It's especially so for you on July 14.

The area of your life where you experience significant luck and abundance is in your creativity and the resources of others. So, if you are creative, you can earn money from your craft. Cultivate habits that make you wealthy. If you decide to acquire art, it will be a winning piece that adds value to your portfolio.

On Monday your one job is to focus and do the work of Saturn, which will be a lot of fun for you: create. Look deep within yourself to see what you love to do. You'll find the discipline you need to make something happen and make it happen in your life. Jupiter in Cancer, and your eighth house, will help you to gain resources from others, even if it's something you get for free and turn it into profit later. Anything is possible when you have Jupiter and Saturn on your side!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.