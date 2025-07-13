Silent Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 14, 2025

On July 14, 2025, a silent struggle ends for three zodiac signs. Moon square Venus may have many of us feeling rather tense on this day. But, thankfully, this is the kind of tension that eventually leads us to higher ground.

There's a truth that needs to be recognized in our lives, and the minute we take it seriously, we free ourselves. If the truth sets one free, then Taurus, Libra, and Pisces will get a chance at that kind of liberation on July 14. The struggles we have endured, at a certain point, become ours to control. It's up to us whether or not we wish them to stick around, and on this day, we break the chain. We are free.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You have noticed that it's becoming harder to sustain the struggle you've been going through. On this day, rather than allowing it to get to you all the way, you make a conscious decision to just let it go.

Advertisement

What a relief that is, Taurus, and this is how you make the best use of Monday's transit, Moon square Venus. This is both empowering and liberating. You don't actually need to struggle anymore, and that's quite the revelation.

You've seen yourself in this tug-of-war with your own emotions, but it isn't until July 14 that you realize you are in control of what happens to you. You take the reins back and remove yourself from struggle and despair. Good for you, Taurus.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Moon square Venus stirs up some fierce emotions in you, Libra, and this could potentially lead to a major life change. All that you have been balancing and trying to support suddenly seems like it's just not worth the time spent on it.

You will make a quiet but firm decision to walk away from a situation that only drags you down. You are, quite frankly, tired of it, and you refuse to let it continue on. If it causes you grief, then it's no good for you.

Venus helps you return to the loving place you prefer. You release the chains that held you to the struggle. You are now free to be yourself once again, Libra.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On this day, you receive recognition of the struggle you've been dealing with on a personal level. July 14 brings you the exit you've needed, and during the transit of Moon square Venus, you can be sure that it leads you to a much easier place.

This could mean that you've been waiting for someone to change. That's never a great idea, Pisces, because we cannot control other people. You can only control your perception, which also implies you can end the struggles within and get on with your life.

Advertisement

You have your own path to follow, Pisces, and the days of waiting for others to live up to your standards are over. This is liberating and intelligent. Enjoy your freedom.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.