What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About July 14, Per A Tarot Reader

On July 14, 2025, the Moon is in Pisces and the Sun is in Cancer, so we still have emotional energy influencing each zodiac sign's daily horoscope. But today's horoscope forecast comes with a warning — Mars is heating our feelings, and we may be inclined to act irrationally when life presents a problem that triggers a core wounding or some unhealed area of life that needs addressing ASAP. Anger, triggered by Mars' gravitational influence on the Moon, can compromise decision-making.

Cardinal zodiac signs will need to change their lives and do some minor tweaking on habits or routines. Water signs will want to avoid being fooled by the intensity of anger and wait for their senses to cool down. The air signs will find today to be uplifting and helpful, borderline inspiring. Earth signs might feel like their life is starting to take on an improved direction. Let's see what the tarot cards reveal for each zodiac sign on July 14.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

The time of decision is here, Aries, and with the Knight of Wands, the ball is in your court. Starting on July 14, 2025, you may be presented with a few options to choose from.

For you, picking one thing to focus on can be difficult; you hate to feel cornered. But don't let fear stop you from taking action. It's time to believe in yourself.

A little careful thinking and thoughtful analysis is what you need. In no time, you'll see exactly how things need to be in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Cups

Loss can produce anger, and it can mask sorrow, Taurus. Today's Five of Cups indicates a potential setback where you feel like you could or should have done much more for yourself or someone else.

Feelings of inadequacy are complex and challenging to process. So, instead of thinking about how to move forward, you could become fixated on the past.

Today's message from the tarot is to avoid feeling like you can't make any progress. Try to get unstuck by focusing on taking action beginning on July 14.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, have you felt like you're all alone in the world? The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is an empathetic tarot card that results when you are going through or about to go through a financial challenge.

During this time, you may isolate yourself from friends and family out of embarrassment, but it's best to be open and transparent.

You never know who has been through the same thing you've gone through, and they desire to help you when you are in need. Speaking about problems is only frowned upon when you have no desire to work through them.

You do! So, ask your support system for advice, tips and help. You will get through any problem you face when you work on it with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups, reversed

One small thing out of order in life can throw off everything, Cancer. So, when you sense unhappiness beginning to well up, it's a signal from your heart that you need to take action. Do you feel like your relationship isn't how you want it to be?

Don't be so quick to discard it. Work on it instead and talk about what's going on. Are you experiencing a career slump and looking to boost your professional life?

Pay attention to what's working and double down on those efforts. The slightest change can make a huge difference. Don't let unhappiness give you a reason to do less; let it be the why that pushes you to do more.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess, reversed

Leo, there are a lot of things that can cause you to feel disconnected from your intuition. Perfectionism can be one of the reasons why you aren't hearing your inner voice right now. You may be focusing on superficial things instead of the process and journey you're on right now.

Ask yourself a few questions to explore the root case of your situation. Are you doing too much or trying too hard to please others? Do you feel like you have to make everyone around you happy at the expense of your own joy?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

What are you focused on the most right now? Do you have a specific goal, Virgo? The Hanged Man indicates that your life may be out of balance because you are putting one area on hold to build another.

What's your end date? Do you know when your sacrifices will pay off for you? You don't want to be in a situation where you have no actual knowledge of how long your efforts will take. Take the guesswork out of it and set a time frame for clarity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

Libra, it's incredible how speaking the truth about what you want can change your entire life. When you say what you need, it deters the wrong people and it attracts the right ones. You may think it's not easy to be yourself and say what you truly feel.

You will overcome the initial awkwardness, and everything else will fall into place. You start building confidence, and the next thing you know, you can never go back to where you were before. You won't want to lower your standards for anyone because it feels so good to live in your truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, the Empress tarot card is best described as a nurturing energy. Today's message, July 14, is to nurture your life with things that make you feel whole and complete.

Set the rhythm of the day from the start. Eat quality foods. Listen to music that lifts your spirits. Exercise, even if it's a gentle stretch, and work on your life. Today's not meant for you to do more; in fact, aim to do less.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor, reversed

Sagittarius, do you know someone or a situation that feels slightly controlling? There's no other zodiac sign that dislikes feeling controlled than you, so on July 14, it's time to set clear boundaries. And, if someone is pushing them, make it even clearer.

When you let things push you to do things you don't want to do, it leads to a sense of powerlessness. Be the Emperor today. Stand strong. Don't go there. You can do better than that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, pay attention to timing. On July 14, you may have all the right qualities and intentions, but if you don't prepare for a moment, you might miss it.

Today, be careful not to miss your opportunity. You will have to be hyper-diligent and alert to what's happening in your world.

When the door of opportunity opens for you, it's not going to make a big sound or force you to enter. You have to be aware. See things as they are unfolding. Listen to your intuitive side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, today you might be asked to defend a position. When it comes to how you view the world, you believe what you believe, and sometimes that's a difficult thing to explain to another person.

Belief can be as simple as a hunch or a sense of knowing that comes from within, and you can't put your finger on it.

So on July 14, during the Seven of Wands, a reversed tarot card, you may find it challenging to debate or defend your position. The truth is, you don't have to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

Pisces, take a deep breath because today's tarot card, the Three of Wands, reversed, indicates the potential for frustration due to delays or setbacks caused by unknown forces on July 14.

You may view these as burdens and disruptions working against you, but what if it's the universe working on your behalf? Perhaps you are getting some form of celestial protection that buys you time to receive all your heart's desires.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.