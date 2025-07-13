Your Love Horoscope For Monday, July 14 — It's Time To Manifest What's Meant For You

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on July 14, 2025. On Monday the Pisces Moon will trine with Jupiter in Cancer, helping you realize that your feelings serve as your divine sign. What you feel isn’t random and it should never be avoided. Instead, you must decide whether to run headfirst into love or finally speak your truth and step away.

While the Pisces Moon creates the space for romance, Jupiter in Cancer is thinking about the future. Pisces often prefers the magic of love, while Cancer seeks to nurture it. Themes related to family, home, and long-term relationships will be significant, as will the possibility of finding new love. Focus your energy on honoring your feelings and allowing yourself to follow your heart as it’s the only way to manifest the love that’s meant for you. Let's see how this energy impacts your sign on Monday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 14, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your love horoscope today wants you to know that it's always better to listen to your heart, Aries. You may have had a nagging suspicion recently about your partner or relationship in general.

This message is especially significant if you are already living with someone or are considering it shortly.

While this suspicion doesn’t mean an automatic breakup, you do need to pay attention to these feelings. Nothing is ever gained by avoiding. Address the elephant in the room today.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself time to understand, dear Taurus. The energy of your love horoscope today encourages you to develop a new level of understanding involving your feelings. This may come from a conversation with a friend or your romantic partner.

While it seems like you’ve been searching for answers, it’s also important to remember that the process is just as important as the results.

Give yourself time to make sense of what's unfolding and ensure that you’re being vulnerable and honest in any conversations you have.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be sure that you’re making the right decision, Gemini. Today’s energy could have you choosing your success over your romantic relationship.

While this may be part of a larger karmic lesson in your life, you do want to make sure that you’re making the right decision. Instead of feeling like the universe is giving you an ultimatum, use today’s energy to invest in your dreams while observing the reaction of your partner.

Observing may provide you with all the information you need to make informed future decisions.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a leap of faith, Cancer. The energy of the Pisces Moon and Jupiter in Cancer provides a dramatic backdrop to your romantic life. Yet, the decision will be up to you as to what to do about it.

You are being given a chance to expand your life, travel, relocate, fall in love, or all of the above. Yet, you may have some lingering fears that are preventing you from saying yes.

Try to remember that you aren’t meant to stay where you are in this moment, and so a leap of faith may be just what you need to take that first and pivotal step.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let your fears become bigger than your dreams, dearest Leo. While Jupiter in Cancer will be intensifying your intuition, it may also be doing the same to your worries. There is a great deal of positive energy today, but to harness it, you must be willing to embrace change.

Try to honor how your relationship has changed, or how you hope that it will be shortly.

Be willing to surrender to this process rather than cling to the status quo. This can help you to trust your intuition and be willing to have that important conversation with your partner.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your heart never lies, dearest Virgo. The Pisces Moon is helping you to understand your feelings on a deeper level. This may feel inconvenient for you; however, it’s not a process you should try to bypass.

During this period, you will need to spend time reflecting on your emotions or journaling so that you can begin to hear what your heart has been trying to tell you. No matter how good a relationship looks on paper, it doesn’t mean it’s the right one for you.

While you don’t need to feel an urgency in listening to your heart, you should start paying attention to where it’s trying to lead you.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the joy on the journey, sweet Libra. Although you are in the midst of some powerful lessons, it doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the process.

You may be uncertain about the future of your relationship, yet you’re also surrendering to the process. The energy today represents a reprieve from your recent struggles, which may manifest as a chance to travel, spend a day to yourself, or enjoy some peace.

Try not to force yourself to do any emotional work today; take this as an opportunity to enjoy your life and the relationship you currently have in it.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start something new, dearest Scorpio. The Pisces Moon is in your house of creativity and romance, while Jupiter in Cancer is prompting you to focus on a new beginning.

Whether you're meeting someone for the first time or discussing marriage with your partner, this energy supports both.

If you’re single, this is an excellent time for romance or simply enjoying your life as it is. Whether it’s an emotional or physical new beginning, it’s time to let yourself start exploring life and no longer wait for perfect timing.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Emotions are never practical, Sagittarius. You don’t need to justify how you feel with logic; you only must validate yourself. You may realize today that the person you’re dating is the one that you want to share your life with.

While there may be some themes of healing you need to move through, especially if your family isn’t entirely on board, you also need to let yourself take advantage of this opportunity.

Share how you feel and what you want for the future, as that special person in your life is feeling the same.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is what matters most, Capricorn. Jupiter in Cancer brings an energy of expansiveness and luck to your romantic life. This will help you not only prioritize your romantic life but also see that you can have what you’ve always wanted.

Use that energy today to honor the importance of love in your life. Whether it’s planning a memorable evening for you and your partner or going on a first date, let yourself invest energy into this area of your life.

While busy schedules can always get in the way of love, it’s your job not to let that happen today.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Become spontaneous, Aquarius. As the Pisces Moon connects with Jupiter in Cancer, you will feel a call to break the plans that you’ve made for today.

This will create space for some quality time with the one you love, ultimately benefiting your relationship. You are a free and wild spirit, which means you must allow yourself to embrace that energy.

Plan something exciting for you and your partner or have dinner on the beach at sunset. You don’t always have to be concerned about showing your practical side, especially as your partner fell in love with the freedom you bring to their life.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Fall in love with yourself, dear Pisces. While today’s energy does bring in possibilities of new love, it also presents you with an opportunity to fall in love with yourself.

To love yourself means nurturing your dreams, caring for your physical body, and embracing the person you are.

This isn’t selfish or egotistical, but helps you to understand just how worthy you are. By focusing your energy on falling in love with yourself, you will also be in a better position to say yes when an exciting new offer comes your way.

The love that is coming into your life is sure to sweep you off your feet.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.