Some Serious Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week

Some serious luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of July 14 - 20, 2025. The theory is that when it comes to luck, it's a meeting between chance and probability. That's why when we talk about luck, it's not something that strikes like lightning without any warning. It's a slow build-up of activities a person took part in and then that journey takes them down a path where they find what they wanted. It's how you behave and think. Typically, during a really, really, really tough time!

So, according to the 2025 Chinese calendar the week of July 14 - 20, we have a lot of tension in our astrological forecast. Mid-week, there are two days of stability and balance. The rest of the week is a mix of work, hardships, overcoming challenges, facing pitfalls and obstacles, and navigating danger!

Three animal signs are set to manage these dramatic twists and turns with high precision, creating the right environment for luck to arrive. Let's find out how Monkey, Rooster and Rat work with the elements of wood, fire, earth and metal during a luck week that's about starting and finishing strong.

1. Monkey

Monkey, what's your favorite color, because it matters this week. Odd question, but fair game if you want serious luck to arrive the week of July 14. Ideal colors to include in your wardrobe, meal prep and around your home and workplace are white, blue and gold. White provides harmony. Blue creates a center of peace and trust. Gold will draw money your way and perhaps will attract honors and awards at work.

The most significant day for you this week will be Monday, July 14, 2025, a Jia Shen 甲 申 Remove Day. You will be releasing things in your life that are not working. What could be the luck that you didn't know you needed is that a situation will remove itself. Are you stressed over something like a relationship, a toxic work situation or another problem? It might not be necessary for you to confront the situation. It will peacefully walk out on its own.

You will want to embrace the traits of Wood, the element that influences your luck all week. Vitality, growth, and in some cases, flexibility. Listen to your gut; it will help you know what things are going to be vital and good for growth. Be flexible with your thinking and actions; sometimes, a quick change is required to position yourself for luck to happen. Fate and destiny rarely take into consideration convenience. You might have to step out and take a risk.

Since your luck is activated by what you remove from your life, you will be decluttering, letting go of things that don't fit with your new narrative. Act like Marie Kondo — think minimalistically. If it doesn't spark joy, ditch it.

2. Rooster

Rooster, you like to be busy, so this is a productive week for you, and the energy picks up mostly on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a Yi You 乙 酉 Full Day. Do you have a friend, family member or coworker who's an Ox? Working with them in some way will create a flow of energy that's fortune. Their presence creates a powerful triangle of affinity where your mutual desires foster an alliance that is both protective and nurturing.

Your luck this week will come from direct results related to your efforts, so you will want to take your interests seriously. If you are unsure what to focus on this week, pay attention to what you are doing on Monday, July 14, since your activities will set up the entire week. Avoid becoming entrenched in other people's problems.

Start the day with meditation and intentional thinking. If possible, wear green or have it around in food and your home. Set aside time for quiet and peaceful writing and journaling, listening to music frequencies associated with luck and abundance, such as 777Hz, 32Hz, 1111 Hz, and 888 Hz. Using a headset will enhance your mental focus and experience.

3. Rat

Rat, the week of July 14, you are smart and quick on your feet which helps you to capture serious luck when opportunity presents itself. Your luck increases on July 18, 2025, a Wu Zi 戊 子 Day. You will experience some sort of initiation that disrupts your life and takes you out of a rut.

Colors that attract opportunities will include blue, due to its ability to incite trust from others, and gold because of its regalness and strength. Green matches with the energy of wood, fostering vitality and new beginnings. Green is a powerful color, so if you want money, keep more of it around, including in lucky plants like bamboo or a money tree. If you own jade, wear it.

The element of Earth is dominant all week. So, it's up to you to till the ground and help yourself to plant seeds of prosperity. In other words, don't squander your time. Whatever you invest in, be sure that it's what you want. You can't expect to get what you desire if you don't work for it. Luck may be quick for you, but it won't be unexpected. When it happens, you'll know that it's because you did all the things you needed to do to attract it into your life.

