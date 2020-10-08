Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 9, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 9, 2020.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, The Freedom Seeker.

Numerologist Felicia Bender says the motto of Life Path 5 is 'Don't fence me in."

Famous 5s who changed culture include Mick Jagger, Abraham Lincoln, and Willie Nelson. Ruled by Mercury, these individuals are sharp and intuitive. They are dynamic and uplifting.

But in the tarot, we face conflicts to change. The fifth tarot card is The Hierophant, which relates to sticking to what already is in place, such as respected structures of society including governments, hospitals, and educational organizations. Five in the tarot signifies a change that can be complicated and difficult to manage.

It doesn't matter what your Life Path Number is on Friday, there will be change and a desire to break free from something that boxes you in.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Cancer on Friday, so we are at a crisis point in astrology. There can be emotions to manage and adjustments to discuss.

When you look at your tarot card for Friday, consider how you feel to provide deeper insight into your one-card tarot reading.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles, reversed

Financially, things seem to be out of sorts. You may worry about how things are going to be paid and uncertain where resources can be found.

The stress can be overwhelming at times, but you need to focus or you could lose time in addition to money-making opportunities. Get organized when you feel things are out of control. Dive into what you can do and the low hanging fruit may manifest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles

Taurus, you are fortunate today! The energy of today brings you gifts and if you use them to your advantage, new opportunities can come your way. You will still have to do the work and strive to put your best foot forward.

But, there are so many good things that you can accomplish when you share what you have and are generous. Prosperity is a two-way street and the Universe will open the gates of wealth to greet you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Gemini, when you start worrying it creates a domino effect in your life. You may start to perceive people as being against you or think that your friends and family are being unsupportive.

Distancing yourself can feel like a smart solution to these overwhelming feelings you have, but it's actually counterproductive.

Shoving your emotions down so that you can forget them can help you in the short-term, but long-term it can lead to more confusion. Stay steady in the moment, even if it's hard to do at first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands

Cancer, you're ready to do something fun and creative! This is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and seek a new adventure. Even if you don't know where to start, feed your spirit with ideas.

Browse the catalog for this season's art and craft suggestions. Join an online writing group. Pick up baking or try making your own jewelry. Not only will you get the benefit of having fun, but you'll also enjoy the stress-relieving boost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Leo, you may feel like your intuition is off lately. Perhaps you misjudged someone and discovered you were wrong. You are realizing that you really like this new person, but what if you get involved? Will you regret it? You might.

But, the truth is that sometimes people who become great friends (or lovers) can start off on the wrong foot because they are so similar. Or you may have met to learn something from each other, and the negative emotions were to capture your attention, then your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Virgo, fate does not change if you're tempted and have a relapse into an old habit you've recently dropped. You don't need to feel like you've failed. You're human. You will make mistakes sometimes. You have to believe that your life will come around in full circle.

Each time you go around the bend, you suddenly become aware of your flaws. This is a chance to fix them and become stronger and better than ever before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Libra, you're thinking too much. When you overthink it can actually cause more confusion because you don't give your mind a break. Even when you feel like you are resting, in the back of your mind those concerns are looming.

They may even impact how deeply how well you sleep. Make up your mind to settle the matter once and for all, and when you second guess yourself, ignore the worry. Eventually, it will go away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Scorpio, what do you want to see happen in your life? You need to let your imagination flow and allow whatever your thoughts conceive come to the surface. It's been a while since you've really allowed your creative side to come out.

Why not try to be more expressive in art, music or writing? Let your dreams take on new forms outside of work and making a living. Imagine how fun this could be for you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you aren't insecure but today you will want to be reminded that you are in a good position with others. You will long for words of affirmation. Feedback is warranted.

You may need to work on control issues when insecurity kicks in. You have to discipline yourself with reminders that people sometimes value what you do but don't always think to communicate it aloud.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, the work is done, and it's time for you to break out of your shell. It may feel like a shock to return to socializing with others after you've taken such a long break.

But, it's good for you to get back into the groove of things. The next project will begin soon, and you'll be back to the grindstone once again; revived!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 9 of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, have you felt down lately? You might not be happy because you're doing things that aren't aligned with your life's purpose. Giving can be the pathway to your self-discovery.

If you have forgotten who you are supposed to be, spend time getting to know yourself again. Do something helpful for someone in need.

Donate to a pet shelter or give blankets to a charity that provides aid to the homeless during the winter. Little-by-little, you'll reacquaint yourself with gratitude and learn what makes your heart glad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords, reversed

Pisces, it's amazing how when you didn't want to change, you were forced to do so. Now, that you do want to change, you're not able to due to all the limitations and restrictions life has given you.

You have let go of what's not yours to bear. You might be allowing your relationship to others to define your choices. Remember that you are your own person and sometimes you have to do what's best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.