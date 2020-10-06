Horoscope For Today, October 7, 2020

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 7.

The Sun spends the day in Libra and it harmonizes with the Moon in Gemini, another air sign. We are thoughtful and distant. There's an objectivity to think if you need it.

Dreams may be under scrutiny as the Moon in analytical Gemini squares dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, is in Scorpio, and it works against Uranus who wants everything to change, and to do it now.

The Moon is in harmonizing Mars retrograde in Aries, so Wednesday can be productive if energy is put to use wisely.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, October 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, lots of tough energy comes your way today with Mars making challenging aspects with Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn all week. However, you thrive in these tense environmental conditions. Your eternally optimistic nature gets a boost from the Moon in Gemini.

While the Moon is in Gemini, your solar house of communication, you're insightful, creative, and you can also be productive. The Moon harmonizes with Mars in your sign, and anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you can hone in on your creative side but not without a plan in place. Uranus in your sign continues to shake things up for you today, and when it harmonizes with Venus in Virgo, you have to respond.

You may find that you react best to stress with humor or finding something different to get your mind off of things. It's not time to stick to the usual when you have an opportunity to change what's not working or what could be improved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today's Mercury in Scorpio harmonizes with Venus in Virgo, and you may be motivated and driven by matters related to your home. Balance is key but your busy mind may not be able to help yourself.

You could easily go a bit overboard in research, study, and analyzing things that are tough to understand. And you may consider dipping into things that you should avoid, such as gossip, so try to set a boundary and stay in your lane this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, what you think and what others see can be at odds today, and you'll need to double-check before projecting fears on to situations that confuse you. You might be dealing with some situations that have yet to fully finalize and it can take up a lot of time.

You may feel as though extenuating circumstances threaten your position in the world, at work or in the eyes of others. It's a good day to give yourself time to work things out without putting undue pressure to perform. Just ride the wave until it's done and then move on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are ruled by the Sun, and while it's in the zodiac sign of Libra, you need to be sure that what you say is what you really want to do. Making promises can be too easy, and then you'll regret commitments you didn't intend to make.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Gemini, your friendship sector, and this is a great time to have someone you trust to function as an accountability partner if you need them to. If you have one goal you set for this week, and it's not to overextend yourself, then ask them to make sure you don't by checking in periodically.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're averse to big-ticket items today, and you may be contemplating what it is that you buy and how it adds value to your life. If you're in college, a part of you may question how worthwhile the expense is in light of the current pandemic.

You may be going through much of your budget to see if you can scale back certain areas of your finances and allot money into others. Writing down goals, getting financial clarity, and rethinking objectives are good things to do with your time today through the end of this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's an intense day, and advisably not the best time to make major decisions. In fact, if decisions do need to be made, they may be announced to you, not including your input in the way you'd like it to be.

With so many challenges coming to the Sun in your zodiac sign you may feel exhausted trying to battle them all. This is one of those times when you don't have to. Things will happen on their own with time. What is best is to learn the art of acceptance and to see things for what they are and your role within them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a major change can require some structure and fortunately you come with ideas prepared. You may be switching around your priorities but remaking plans is not easier even if it's something you want to do.

If you're holding on to the past or a grudge, then you will need to address it. If your ego is wrapped up in false assumptions, the pressures of life may encourage you to release this false identity too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your friends may not understand your dreams right now, and you may need to ignore the naysayers. As things start to unfold in a positive way, you will feel like you have to do what your heart says despite the lack of support.

A window of opportunity opens for you to get work done, but if you waste it focusing on the wrong things you may miss your chance. Be careful with how you spend your time this week and with who.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are legacy-minded this week and family tensions can be a contributing factor. You may be having to rethink how to plan your family traditions, perhaps for the holidays.

Things may need to be done differently due to the changes taking place during the pandemic. However, conflict can become productive growth if you take your time to discuss and explore all your options.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, family and work-obligations can collide today, and you may find yourself feeling ready for changes that work not just temporary solutions for the moment. You may find yourself feeling as though you're playing referee today, but this is your chance to shine.

You likely have been thinking about these problems for awhile and have some ideas in mind. So, this can be the proverbial knock on the door you've been hoping for, and your chance to introduce your thoughts to others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a friend can come into your life at the right time and place to motivate you. You are inspired and creative. You may find yourself dreaming and imagining things that you had not envisioned before.

Change is necessary and you may feel a strong desire to make what you want to happen. You have the will power to follow through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.