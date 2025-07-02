Life Gets Way Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 3, 2025

After July 3, 2025, life gets way better for three zodiac signs during the Libra Moon. Nothing restores the balance like a lunar transit that is all Libra and nothing but Libra. This is a great day to acknowledge what happens when struggle leaves the scene. We are free, reset, and on our way to something new.

Cancer, Virgo, and Libra are the zodiac signs that get the best out of this Libra Moon. On July 3, we will not only acknowledge that a shift has taken place, but we'll go with it, in full trust. If struggle is gone, then we are free. No questions asked. In a way, this transit helps us see that the tension has broken, and that's what allows the light to come in. We don't stand in our own way anymore; in fact, we allow for the good to come in finally.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Right now, you need a sense of calm in your home, and on July 3, you are fortunate enough to get it. The home base is where the power lies during this Libra Moon.

This implies that anything that was going on at home that was either upsetting or annoying has a chance of ironing itself out. You'll be pleased by the results, and struggle will certainly not have a place at the table anymore.

You feel more in control because you’re back in touch with yourself and your personal needs, which are met easily at this juncture. The chaos settles, and with it, your sense of direction returns. Ah, the balance. Yes, the balance.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Libra Moon is working on your finances on this day, July 3, and that means more than you even know. You might not think that the struggles you are going through are ever going to end, and then.... poof! The struggles are gone. Zapped. Done with!

This day may reflect back to you the idea that maybe you're too hard on yourself, and that because you've held on to so many negative perceptions of yourself, you're literally hurting your future.

Luckily, Libra is here to restore the balance, as it does. And in your case, Virgo, all the money problems in the world take a backseat. You don't become rich overnight, but you certainly worry less, and that's saying a lot.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

The Moon is in your sign, Libra, and this brings your energy back online. You’ve been emotionally scattered and definitely putting too much energy into all the wrong things. You don't even know it's wrong, but you haven't gotten any relief, so maybe it's time to refocus.

The whole idea of identifying with struggle as a lifestyle is dangerous, as you tend to believe this is your fate. It may be your fate NOW, but it's not forever, and on July 3, you'll make the moves to untangle yourself from all those mental ropes.

This lunar moment restores your sense of balance. You’ve been doing too much for others, even looking to others for nonstop approval. You drop that like a hot potato on July 3, and more power to you for taking initiative, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.