4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 3, 2025

On July 3, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. Mars and Pluto are a powerful duo to take notice of. Their alignment isn't the kind of transit that hands out gifts for nothing. However, that's not to say that four zodiac signs won't receive some very special blessings at this time.

For Gemini, Virgo, Libra, and Aquarius, the universe delivers breakthroughs, and wow, do we ever need them. It would be nice to see all of our hard work and effort turn into something magical, and during this Mars-Pluto alignment, we'll get what we want. It may come the hard way, but success is in the bag.

1. Gemini

This Mars-Pluto alignment is all about transformation for you, Gemini. You may find yourself releasing something that’s held you back for too long. July 3 offers you relief in the form of subtraction. The less you have, the happier you are.

It might not feel like a blessing at first, but what follows is unmistakably freeing. You're getting your power back. You're moving with more intention and less distraction.

There's a noticeable lack of distraction and noise, and wow, that makes all the difference in your world, Gemini. July 3 puts you back in touch with what makes you happiest, and it's easy for you to maintain that state of mind.

2. Virgo

Mars and Pluto impact your creativity and self-expression, Virgo. Suddenly, you're the one who's got all the energy in the world. And this is not only different for you, but it's what you'll use to get yourself where you want to be.

You feel creative and curious, and you won't stop until you've started something awesome. In a way, this is the breakthrough you've been hoping for; you just didn't know that it was energy that would fuel your jets.

During the Mars-Pluto alignment, you may not understand everything at first, but that's not going to inhibit you in any way. Instead, energized nerves take over and lead you to great success. Trust your instincts on this day, July 3, Virgo.

3. Libra

This Mars-Pluto alignment brings long-awaited clarity in matters of home, family, and possibly work, too. Something you left behind comes to light on this day, July 3, and it strengthens you.

If you have, perhaps, been avoiding a truth, then you will see something very interesting take place. If you face it, you gain even more power, and power leads to certainty, a serious blessing, indeed.

You’re no longer unsure about where you stand, and you feel very clear-headed about going after what you want and need. Conversations run smoothly on this day, and something you've been hoping would clear up does.

4. Aquarius

With Mars and Pluto impacting your intuition and subconscious, Aquarius, your blessing arrives in a very subtle way. Oh, it's powerful alright, but it isn't a complete overhaul of emotions. It's soft and doable, and you'll be happy to welcome it in.

You’ve always been future-oriented, but part of you still lugged around that unresolved bit, and while you tried to shove it aside, it really needed resolution. July 3 brings you that resolution.

Your breakthrough is something personal and has much to do with finding direction after wandering around for so long without knowing where any of this will end up. You feel confident on this day, just knowing that you are on the path.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.