4 Zodiac Signs Have A Sudden Financial Breakthrough Starting On July 3, Says An Astrologer

Not only do four zodiac signs have a sudden financial breakthrough on July 3, 2025, but according to astrologer Helena Hathor, it's "the biggest win these signs have ever seen." As Hathor explained in a video, Libra, Aries, Scorpio, and Taurus can thank Venus conjunct Uranus for this "financial windfall."

"Uranus, the planet that's currently in Taurus, is moving into Gemini in July," Hathor explained. "And Venus right now is in Taurus, the planet of money, partnerships, beauty." As the planet of money meets with volatile Uranus in the last degree of Taurus, it leads to "a sudden breakthrough windfall" with just the right energy to make these zodiac signs' money "explode," Hathor said.

1. Libra

Libra is one of the zodiac signs having a sudden financial breakthrough on July 3. According to Hathor, with Venus in your eighth house of shared finances and investments, your financial breakthrough comes from "other people's money in your pocket." Whether it's the result of current partnerships or even successful networking, these connections are meant to upgrade your pockets and get you to where you need to be financially.

"Don't sleep on this," Hathor said. "This is passive income, this is money from something you have decided to just take a big risk into."

As long as you're willing to move forward and continue working hard, you can have everything you've ever desired with just a little bit of consistency.

2. Aries

On July 3, Aries experiences a sudden financial breakthrough by seeing an increase in their own personal income. According to Hathor, "The physical money that you can pull out of the ATM" will see a huge boost through a new job opportunity, bonus, promotion, or even that refund you've been waiting on.

That being said, this isn't the time to sit back and do absolutely nothing. As tempting as it may be, being consistent and continuing to work hard is the best way for you to see that money flow into your bank account.

3. Scorpio

Another zodiac sign receiving a little bit of luck for a financial breakthrough is none other than Scorpio. While your finances may have been struggling as of late, with Venus and Uranus moving into Gemini, conjunct, "you're gonna see this sudden windfall fall into your lap from a partnership," Hathor explained.

"It is other people's money, but it is someone's whose just giving you that lucky break," the astrologer continued.I"t is such a surprise, you don't see it coming."

On top of that, Hathor added that you have the moon in your personal income house, which is harmonizing with your career house. This means that not only will someone be giving you money, but you might even be getting an unexpected promotion or job opportunity you've been looking for.

So, if you're a Scorpio and have been praying for a little financial assistance, keep holding on — luck is on your side for the foreseeable future.

4. Taurus

Taurus, your lucky money streak continues as you experience a sudden financial breakthrough on July 3, 2025. While you rarely have money troubles for long, now that the planet of luck has left your money house, it may have felt like the cash isn't flowing quite as much as you've been used to.

But with your ruling planet Venus conjunct Uranus on July 3, according to Hathor, not only does the financial abundance you've been seeking arrive, but "This is the best money that you have seen in seven years."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.