3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On July 3, 2025

On July 3, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth. When Mars aligns with Pluto, the energy is intense and goal-driven. We are getting things done on this day, and that's no joke. It’s not about wishing for abundance or knowing it's coming our way; it's more along the lines of grabbing it and making it our own.

Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn are prone to pick up on this kind of momentum. Mars brings the fire, Pluto brings the depth, and together, they push us toward realistic and positive results. The doors aren’t flung open for everyone, but for these three signs, wealth becomes a real possibility. We feel as though we are ready to go where it takes us. Good luck to all!

1. Aries

Mars is your ruling planet, Aries, and when aligned with Pluto, the message is clear: take control NOW. The opportunity is on, and it's waiting for you to bust down the doors.

This is a powerful day for financial advancement, especially if you’ve been building toward something behind the scenes, which you have. On July 3, people take notice of you, and one thing leads to another, all ending up with success in the pocket.

The whole deal about planets aligning is that we, too, are able to align with what is best for us if the timing is right. This day brings great timing to you on a silver platter, Aries. Nice going.

2. Sagittarius

Mars and Pluto affect your income, Sagittarius, and suddenly, money doesn’t feel like a foreign concept to you. In fact, it feels like a path that you are now ready to walk. Who knew! Yes, you, too, Sagittarius, can be a money person.

Well, you’ve got the vision and the drive, so why not? On July 3, you will take that why not attitude all the way to the bank. You may have thought of yourself as someone who is not all that interested in money, until, of course, it shows up.

And it shows up on this day, July 3, and you know exactly how to handle it. Well, look at you, making money and buying cool stuff. Looks pretty good on you, Sag.

3. Capricorn

You have never really been into waiting around for success to knock on your door, Capricorn. You are more of the go-getter type. You like knowing what's coming to you. It's part of that control thing you have, which definitely works in your favor.

On July 3, everything you've done to get here seems very clear now. You did the right thing, and now you are well on your way to wealth and abundant living. Ah, the sweet life.

How sweet it is, for real, Capricorn. You will make the right move on this day, be it a contract or a deal that comes through. You did this. You put it all into motion and now, voila! It's yours for the taking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.