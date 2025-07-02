Love Horoscopes For Thursday, July 3 — Venus Spends Its Last Day In Taurus

Venus spends its last day in Taurus on Thursday, July 3, and each zodiac sign's love horoscope becomes more playful, uncommitted, and open to new possibilities. Venus in Gemini is not a time to lock down a current relationship or consider getting engaged. Instead, this is an opportunity to approach romantic matters with a casual and free-spirited energy, which is ideal for dating.

During this tender time, avoid serious conversations or further committing yourself. Instead, use this to focus on ways you can infuse a fun-loving energy into an existing relationship, or start dating again if you’re single. You will be sociable during this time and, as a result, will likely go out and have fun rather than stay home by yourself. Don’t take love too seriously during this time, and do keep your options open, as the universe may have another plan in store for you.

Daily love horoscopes for Thursday, July 3, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace greater ease in your romantic life, Aries. Romantic matters have felt challenging recently, especially as you've been confronted with opportunities for self-growth. However, easier times arrive as Venus shifts into Gemini.

This will help you communicate more effectively with your partner, particularly by preferring easy-going and light conversations.

The energy of Venus in Gemini will also enhance your mental attraction, encouraging you to seek someone who helps to expand your perspective and brings joy to your life.

Taurus

Don’t lose sight of what you deserve, Taurus. You tend to be attracted to high-status or wealthy partners. With an affinity for luxury in this lifetime, you want your relationship to add to the value of your life.

Yet, with Venus in Gemini, which may become your priority instead of simply an aspect of attraction. During this time, you will experience a greater attraction to someone who is wealthy and showers you with gifts. You need to ensure that it honors what you deserve beyond your material needs.

Gemini

Bring on the romance, Gemini. Venus isn’t just the planet of love, but also of beauty. With Venus moving into your zodiac sign of Gemini, you will radiate an outer beauty to the world. Everything will fall into place, and you will feel better about yourself.

This energy will also serve to make you the belle of the ball, so to speak, as you will attract multiple new romantic options into your life. For now, it’s okay to enjoy the attention and have fun, but don’t do anything that could jeopardize your plans.

Cancer

Honor what you need from a relationship, Cancer. You tend to be a serial monogamist, preferring long-term relationships over short and casual flings. However, you could feel challenged with the energy of Venus in Gemini as it goes against everything you thought you wanted.

This will foster a more profound desire for freedom in relationships. Freedom in love is something that you should strive for, as long as it doesn’t have you attracting partners who are physically or emotionally unavailable.

Don’t betray yourself during this time for something that seems fun in the moment.

Leo

Just enjoy it all, dearest Leo. Venus in Gemini is the perfect energy for a summer romance.

Gemini rules your house of relationships and friendships, making this a highly social time for you. Whether you’re just going out with friends or feeling attracted to someone new, this energy helps to infuse new energy into your social life.

Be sure you’re not overpromising or committing during this time, as not all relationships are meant to last forever.

Yet, that is okay, as sometimes what you need is just a chance to remember how fun love is supposed to feel.

Virgo

Embrace your flirt, sweet Virgo. You can tend to be practical in terms of romance and relationships, yet as Venus shifts into Gemini, you can tap into your flirtatious nature.

This energy can help open up new options in romance, but you need to be careful of your intentions. Your flirty nature won’t necessarily be something you can control, and you may find yourself in a workplace romance.

This doesn’t necessarily spell trouble, but you do need to make sure that you’re sending out the energy that aligns with your intentions.

Libra

Expand into your greatest love, beautiful Libra. Venus in Gemini activates your house of luck, expansion, and travel. This is an incredible time to take a trip, whether overseas or to catch up with friends.

You also have a high likelihood of a long-distance love affair during this time. Whether you meet someone while traveling or while they are, there is an excitement here that hasn’t been present in your romantic life before.

Let yourself enjoy this without worrying about where it will all lead.

Scorpio

Be mindful of who you give your energy to, Scorpio. Venus in Gemini brings about a powerful desire for an intense and profound romantic connection in your life.

Yet it also opens you up to feeling undecided, which may bring confusion into your romantic life. Be sure to focus on the foundation of any relationship if you want it to last, especially since your priority will be building physical intimacy.

This can be an excellent time to meet someone new and unexpected; you just need to ensure that they are everything they claim to be.

Sagittarius

Variety may genuinely be the spice of life for you, Sagittarius. Although you can have difficulty in trusting yourself when it comes to commitment, Venus in Gemini reminds you that it’s OK to be who you are. This energy only brings a warning if you are in a relationship that you’d like to keep; otherwise, this time is all about exploring your options.

Let yourself fall in love, take chances, and enjoy the journey. Just be cautious if you're in a relationship, as there's a tendency to try to make a third-party situation something long-term.

Capricorn

Work together, Capricorn. Venus in Gemini will help you and your existing partner work together to improve the state of your relationship. You must be willing to embrace unconventional methods in order to do so.

This could involve specific intimacy-building techniques or embarking on a couple’s retreat. However, if you’re single, this energy can help you focus on how to attract a healthy relationship.

You won’t want to make any quick decisions; instead, lean into the experience of love.

Aquarius

Life will become beautiful, sweet Aquarius. Let yourself see just how beautiful life is and enjoy the journey. Venus in Gemini brings a creative and loving energy to your relationship that is perfect for making the most of what you have.

Gemini does represent your house of marriage, although you will want to ensure that you don’t overcommit to anyone during this period.

Instead, try to adopt the fun and light-hearted energy of this transit and enjoy fun dates and conversations under the stars. The time for commitment will come, but not right now.

Pisces

Build the home you’ve always wanted, sweet Pisces. Venus in Gemini will activate your sector of home, family, and relationships. This is an energy that you are pretty familiar with, as Jupiter just left this air sign after its yearlong transit.

Venus in Gemini has you focusing on your home, rather than going out. This could involve using online dating apps or hosting a backyard bonfire with friends.

Try to invest in what already nurtures your soul without letting yourself feel restless that you’re missing out on something.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.