What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About July 3, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On July 3, 2025, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope focuses on the relationship we have with ourselves and how that becomes an extension of our interaction with others. The healthier we are on the inside, the better we will be with others publicly.

With the Sun in Cancer and the Moon in Libra, we want quality over quantity. We desire to be kind and caring so that we are remembered as loving and fair. Today's goal is to consider the impact of our actions on the world, viewing it as a ripple effect beginning with the power of choice. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You get what you give, Aries. To experience greater abundance, you may need to make a shift within your mindset and heart.

This can be seen as adopting a glass-half-full perspective or being more generous with your resources. This card invites you to start embodying abundance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands

Good news, Taurus: good things are on the way. This season of your life holds promise.

As you grow as a person, so do the opportunities in your life. You make things happen with your actions, so work hard and use your energy wisely.

Growth is very fertile right now, so stay focused on building healthy habits and keeping your eyes on your goals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords, reversed

On July 3, the Page of Swords, reversed, states that your level of understanding within a relationship is only as high as your communication habits, Gemini. If you enjoy conversing with someone special, listen well and observe their reactions to you. You can always find new ways to improve the quality of your interaction.

Remember, it's quality over quantity. If you frequently experience confusion or misunderstandings, consider implementing a proactive habit to prevent them in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

You have two sources of knowledge, Cancer: your logic and your intuition. Your intuition, however, speaks to things unseen. Logic can have a loud voice, but your intuition can be a still feeling.

The High Priestess tarot card reminds you to connect with your intuition. It certainly speaks, but you may need to turn inward instead of asking for everyone else's opinion to discern it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands, reversed

Your journey isn't linear, Leo. Throughout your career, personal growth, or relationships with others, you will inevitably encounter bumps and setbacks.

Having old ways or belief systems crash down can mean the building of ways that are truly everlasting. According to The Tower tarot, you begin to understand what may have been faulty, but also learn what is true.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Tower

You may feel like a sudden conflict shakes you to your core, Virgo. This can initially be shocking or uncomfortable, but it can ultimately lead to good things.

Having old ways or belief systems crash down can mean the building of ways that are truly everlasting. You begin to understand what may have been faulty, but also learn what is true.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant, reversed

Libra, it's wise to ask others for their opinions, but when you choose a person, be sure to ask the right individual. Your Hierophant, reversed, warns you about picking advisors who may not know what they are talking about. You might assume a person is more knowledgeable than they are.

Before a communication breakdown occurs, be sure to ask questions to test and ensure that your needs will be met. If not, you know you need to move on to a better choice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Swords

Healthy relationships talk their way through problems, and sometimes they table tense talks until emotions are cooled down. Today, Scorpio, you may feel like you have to address a situation head-on and right away.

However, the Five of Swords suggests otherwise. Sometimes it's best to sit back and wait. You may feel one way now, but with a bit of time, you might see things through a different light. Don't let emotions blind you on July 3.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you don't want to create wealth just for your benefit, right? So, when you do things, consider who you're doing it for and let that be your daily inspiration.

Are you working towards a brighter future for yourself and your family? Do you want to contribute to making the world a better place? Know the answer to those questions to get a grasp of your Big Why. According to the Ten of Pentacles, this will help you to achieve your aim for the day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands, reversed

A delay can be a fantastic opportunity, Capricorn, even if it doesn't feel that way right now. You have the chance to pause and inspect what is happening. You can take the moment and use it to improve your situation.

When you are forced to put something you want to do on hold, don't worry. According to the Eight of Wands, reversed, waiting is to be expected on July 3, but it may also serve as a form of divine protection for your highest good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

What fear holds you back from living a full life? Today's Nine of Swords, reversed, serves as a reminder never to let your worries become a controlling force that hinders your future happiness.

You have a choice when you feel afraid, and while changing from anxiety to courage isn't easy, the process begins with a decision — to work on it. What do you need to do to make that mind switch? Take it one baby step at a time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands, reversed

Guards down, Pisces, it's tiring always to live life as if you need to protect yourself from being hurt. On July 3, 2025, it's time to allow your life to meet fate and watch what happens. You may be pleasantly surprised by how your situation turns out.

You may be blocking negative energy, but who knows? According to the Nine of Wands, reversed tarot card, you could also be stopping something good from happening to you. Today, let life just happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.