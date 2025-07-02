Sad Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On July 3, 2025

On July 3, 2025, sad times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Gibbous in Libra signals a turning point. This could be emotional and will definitely require ample amounts of energy. We are now on the road to some serious healing and are finally ready to admit that we deserve it.

For Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio, this lunar phase brings closure to what’s been emotionally draining. Sometimes closure doesn't come to us in the exact form we wish, but does it really matter? On this day, July 3, we will see closure take place in our lives and feel as though we are finally at peace. The pressure that’s been building starts to ease, and so much of it is because we simply want it over with already. The sadness does not vanish all at once, but it no longer owns us.

1. Taurus

You have kept a lid on a lot lately, Taurus, and it's really not your style to repress your feelings, especially if you are feeling sad. On July 3, the Waxing Gibbous in Libra will bring you some sort of release.

If you have had some kind of grief or you've been hanging on to a major disappointment, then you will feel it leave during this time, and you'll see that this feeling is authentic. You're not kidding yourself.

It may show up as you noticing that you are no longer bracing yourself for the worst, which had become an annoying habit for you, Taurus. Sadness leaves you during this transit, and it stays gone.

2. Cancer

For you, Cancer, the Libra Moon brings emotional peace into your personal world. You may see this manifest as a family moment, or simply the inner realization that you no longer feel stuck in the past. That's big, Cancer.

What was once overwhelming now seems manageable, and in a way, you have been waiting for this to happen. You knew that the sadness you have been hosting couldn't possibly be forever. And, thankfully, it isn't. Yay.

Your natural sensitivity works for you now, as opposed to against you as it has in the past. It seems you are finally ready to move on, Cancer. All the best to you. So long, sadness.

3. Scorpio

The Waxing Gibbous in Libra enters the sky right on time and helps you end this annoying period of emotional isolation. You have been silent about what’s hurting you, and knowing you, you probably found a way to detach from it.

But the pain has been there, just under the surface, and on July 3, it is ready to take its leave. Oh, what a relief that is, and you feel it, Scorpio. You literally feel lighter.

Your mind starts to clear. Your body language softens, and you actually feel more yourself again. You’re healing, Scorpio, and it's a great day because you see what's going on and you like where it's headed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.