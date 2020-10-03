Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 4, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 4, 2020.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous 9s include Jimi Hendrix, Whitney Houston, and Ricky Martin.

The number 9 in the tarot relates to The Hermit card, which is ruled by Virgo. The Hermit is a call to remove oneself from the world for a short period of time.

The purpose of isolation is introspection. There's soul-searching to do, and life lessons to be reminded of.

The act of self-reflection and analysis produces and inner strength that functions as a lamp to the world.

Without saying a word, your lifestyle and choices demonstrate quiet confidence that others take notice of.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Aries, you are leading the pack today. Your leadership skills and talent are clearly designed for this moment. You are aligned with your life's purpose. There's no reason for you to stop now.

Your ideas, your plans are all perfect for this time. Even setbacks from the past are starting to show you why they happened. You are coming around full circle, and it's an amazing victory in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands

Taurus, people can make situations more complicated than they have to be.

You may wonder what their reasons are for being disagreeable when things are about to go so well. Perhaps it's a sign that you need to take the pressure off of yourself and take a break.

You don't have to carry this burden alone. If others are resisting progress, be attune to the energy. The resistance could be timely, but only a respite can give you the insight that you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Gemini, you know that within yourself is an unstoppable force. You have overcome so much already, and even though going through a dark night of the soul never feels easier you're starting to adjust to the fact that you have to depend on yourself above all things.

You have been on your own in so many ways. You have been working up to this moment, did you know? All the trials and tribulations that you've faced in the past were stepping stones. This seems tough, but watch, you'll ace the test!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups

Cancer, there are a lot of emotions going around about this current situation. Some people feel confused. Others are angry, and here you are feeling it all as if it was something you did wrong. It's time to zip up your empathetic heart, if not for others for yourself.

You have to own what is yours, not what others around you created. You may not know how to stop feeling things so deeply, but you can start trying. You need to learn how to do this for you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, your generosity has been taken for granted, and now you want the person who has used you to give back what they received. There's a loss, but turning to the person who stole from you to repay what was taken is like squeezing blood from a stone. It won't happen.

There's a reason why that person took advantage of you. Their spirit is already impoverished. You're going to be frustrated if you persist. Go to the Universe and ask for what you feel you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, resentment, and feelings of anger are going to eat you up inside. You have to let go of the rage you're experiencing. No one likes a bitter person. You might not know when things will get better, and no one can right now. If you don't want to be where you are, change it.

Don't expect the people around you to change. Life doesn't work that way. Instead, take your power and do what you can when you can. You own you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Wands, reversed

Libra, perspective is everything. You might not see clearly right now. You might be so tired and worn that you need to call a time out. Find out if a friend can pick up the kids or if your spouse can do dinner tonight and then treat yourself to a restful evening.

Go for a walk. Spend time in nature. Put your headset on and listen to a podcast. Take a nap. Anything that you can do to help yourself feel rested so that mental and emotional clarity can return to you is smart to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Scorpio, you have been trying to do things in the same way you grew up, but the truth is that the world has changed. The values that you possess in your heart will always be a part of you. It's part of your character, but what needs to be adjusted is your approach.

There's a way to treat others that you're missing out on. You might be trying to get people to fit into your box and to follow the rules you follow, but it's impossible. Try to learn to embrace diversity, even if you feel things would be better if they remained the same as before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands

Sagittarius, you have a workable plan that everyone you know should hear about it at work. You might be hesitant to pitch this great idea, but there's no better time than the present.

You see things that others don't because of your position at the company, and this is why your vision is so useful. Go ahead, give it a shot, and see what happens after you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, it's normal to feel uncertain. You are human, too, and everyone has fears. You might not want to face yours. They can feel too scary. The outcome can appear to be more than you can handle, but trust is necessary for this time.

Your fear is holding you back. It's becoming a prison. You have to unlock the door with bravery. The reason it's so hard is that you're experiencing growing pains. You are so much bigger than your concerns.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Aquarius, there are so many wonderful opportunities that if you saw them all you'd be overwhelmed. That's why the Universe sometimes hides them behind closed doors.

It wants you to go through the humbling process of knocking with faith to see one open. When you learn to take a leap of faith, you also learn to understand what you want and how far you're willing to go to get it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you have faced the worst and somehow you're all in one piece. You haven't let the pain and suffering you've gone through to cause you any more damage.

In fact, you're doing better than ever. Even your enemies are jealous! You are fulfilling your destiny with flying colors and it's a beautiful sight!

