Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 4, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 4.

Pluto turns direct on Sunday, and this is good news for us all. Pluto is part of the astrological stellium that has kicked up angst around the world in government, relationships, work, and finance all year.

Pluto is the ruler of Scorpio, and within Scorpio at this time is the planet, Mercury. Mercury rules communication, data, short-term travel, plus how people learn things. Right now, research, fine-tuning the details are necessary. The truth must be sleuthed out.

Pluto rules transformation and as a generational planet, each person will continue the theme of change according to his or her natal chart. Sunday, life starts to become better, but the tremors of complicated energy remains throughout the rest of 2020. The light at the end of the tunnel is there, so chin up!

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, October 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of career and work. Pluto is the planet of transformation and change, and while in Capricorn, you may have felt the influence of its energy in the way that you want to do things.

It will be easier to make adjustments to your career goals. Areas, where you've worked hard to provoke respect from others, can start to manifest in opportunities for you, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of higher learning. This year, your impression of what the legal system can be has changed. You're not able to go back to the naivete that you held before.

Now direct, Pluto may have you desiring to learn and to study the law more closely. You may decide to become more involved politically and not remain silent with individuals who govern the area that you live in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of shared resources, life, and death topics. Your view of life has changed significantly, and now you have a strong desire to live according to a new set of rules.

You appreciate what you have and want to enjoy it. You don't want to waste time on things that don't matter. You are eager to make important changes and to find a way to master the challenges that cause you to lose sight of your priorities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of relationships. There's a strong desire to eliminate toxic relationships and to embrace those who hold you in high regard and the support is mutually reciprocated.

You attract powerful people into your life now and it's important that you emulate the same values. New responsibilities can come your way that allows you to demonstrate your ability to lead during difficult times.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of daily duties and work. You are strategic with what you need to do. You have a desire to succeed and nothing will get in your way.

You approach areas of your life with power and determination. If you want to make any major lifestyle changes, this month through the end of 2020 is your opportunity to shine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of creativity and play. You learn by doing and you enjoy dynamic experiences. Change is important to you now.

You search out the mystery behind things that you don't understand. You have an appreciation for the unknown and may enjoy watching thrillers, horror films or fiction movies with friends or family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of home and family. Life has not been easy this last year, and things may feel tenser at home, but do not fret for these changes can make your loved ones come closer through the establishment of safe and compassionate boundaries.

Try to find a way to compromise. Look for the common good. Seek out how to make peace when someone tries to war with you. Don't be the aggressor if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of communication. There's a need to adopt a new way of speaking with others. You may come across as strong or forceful unintentionally. At times, you may not realize how powerful you are when you talk.

Self-evaluation and feedback are beneficial to you now. You are able to find answers from others easily and people give them readily. Have research you need to do? Now that Pluto direct is here, it's a great time to start a serious project.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of money. It's a wonderful time to reinvent the financial wheel. If during the pandemic you fell into debt or difficult financial times, now with Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto direct you can start to see progress with improved income opportunities.

If you have a competitive spirit, you may see this increase as you pursue things that you want. However, you will want to be careful not to become so focused that you lose a sense of life balance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of identity. Over the course of this year, you may have felt some changes took place in your appearance both physically and emotionally.

Now, you may double down your efforts to get back into shape and to make improvements to your physique. Your confidence increases. Others find your magnetism attractive and can open new doors for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of spirituality. You can sense what's hidden from view and you should trust your instincts and intuition. A window of discovery opens for you, and you are able to experience new adventures that may be outside of your comfort zone.

You have a strong sense of psychic ability. It's a wonderful time to reconnect with your higher power, to do healing work, and to start a prayer journal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Pluto turns direct affecting your solar house of friendships and social networks. Things change. People change, and for you, this can become most apparent. You may find yourself looking at the world through a new lens and want to surround yourself with like-minded people.

While you may have found it hard to break ties in the past, now with Pluto direct, things may happen naturally without too much effort on your part.

