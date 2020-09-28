Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 29, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 29, 2020.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous 6s include Mother Teresa who famously said, "Spread love everywhere you go." This the gist of the day's energy.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of loving and spiritual Pisces. The Moon in Pisces brings attention to the Moon tarot card.

As the 18th card in the Major Arcana, it reminds us of the hidden, what is surreal, and why people we want to be kind to can even stab us in the back!

For the day, you may find yourself evaluating your relationships and wondering who you should keep on your tribe. Your circle of trust is important on Tuesday and evaluating who you should be kind to but expect something back in return is smart to analyze all day.

Also, check out your daily love horoscope here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Start the week on the right foot by claiming your right to own your life. The King of Wands tarot card indicates that you need to review your rights, boundaries, and personal power especially if you plan to finish 2020 strong.

Have a dream goal? Do you plan to start a business? Write your idea down on paper and claim it, even if that's the only thing that you do today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Taurus, you are so in tune with your feelings right now that you don't really need to voice your plans to anyone. It's best to listen to your inner voice and direct yourself.

Even though you don't think you're asking for permission each time you share your ideas or plans with other people using them as a sounding board is a form of doubt and it opens you to more self-doubt if they don't see your ideas in the same way that you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Gemini, right now it can feel as though your choices are limited. You have to do things in a certain way for the time begin and it's hard to walk that line all of the time.

To help alleviate some of the stress try to do one thing for yourself each day that is completely separate from work. It will help you to remain optimistic even though a part of you feels afraid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups

Cancer, it's a beautiful day for friends and to spend time with the people in your life that helped you to be who you are today.

You know you'd like to share some kind words of gratitude and tell each one how much their support has meant to you. So do it soon.

If you can't see someone in person, send a card or write a little note via text or email. Your thanks may be the kindest message they receive all week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Leo, you have such a wonderful way with words that people around you feel a strong sense of motivation when you talk. You are a dynamic, uplifting spiritual being that provides a brilliant insight and ideas.

The amount of support and love that you give to the people in your life is useful, kind, and timely. You are vibrant as a leader and so when you see someone has a need that you can fulfill don't be afraid to give generously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Cups

Burger, take care of yourself today as you may be prone to overdoing it. Do you want to get a lot accomplished today? Pace your self. There's no point in rushing a job that can be done within a reasonable amount of time without causing harm.

No one expects you to do more than is humanly possible. Stop putting pressure on yourself to outdo yourself every time you have a project. Be your best. That's enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Libra, as the saying goes teamwork makes the dream work. It's a creative time for you and working in a group setting can bring out more of your imagination than solitude would today.

There can be a great strength in numbers. The group dynamics of your team can play a powerful role in why you finish your current project so strongly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Scorpio, you are a force to be reckoned with today and this week. You have been working on a problem and now you have more control than before to find a clear-cut workable solution.

People will be amazed at how well you do what needs to be done. You'll show great skill, care, and ability in areas you've worked so hard to master.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 10 of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you are finally through with taking on more than is your responsibility. You have been carrying more than your fair share of the workload and you'd like other people to step up and do their part.

It's not your desire to play the role of a hero. You don't have anything to prove by doing this all on your own. It can be hard to hold others accountable, but try to do so anyway.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

Capricorn, you are learning from your mistakes, but now it's time to learn from your successes. Being a good steward of your time, energy and resources will pay off for you this week.

Start to take the time to learn how money works. Make better choices but also seek new information and knowledge on how to save, invest, and handle finances so that 2021 can become your best year ever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Aquarius, your sweet demeanor comes out in a motherly way, which may be just the right approach that someone you love needs from you.

Ask what others want instead of assuming, listening, and giving emotional support speaks volumes about you as a person and friend today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Pisces, show empathy to the people in your life. Not everyone will be on the same page as you. You will have to be a bit patient until a friend or family member catches up to speed.

Everyone starts somewhere and they learn from experience or a good teacher. If possible, take on the role of a mentor and help them to avoid making any avoidable mistakes.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.