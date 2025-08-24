5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On August 25, 2025

Who are you when you stop apologizing for wanting to be adored?

Written on Aug 24, 2025

zodiac signs good horoscopes august 25 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Design Studio's, Canva Pro
Advertisement

On August 25, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. Venus moves into Leo, and it packs a punch. Who are you when you stop apologizing for wanting to be adored? Who are you when your joy, style, and desire are turned all the way up? Venus in Leo asks you to find out. 

This transit asks you to play again and flirt with life. Embody a diva, because maybe that’s a part of your personality that you haven’t explored to the fullest just yet. By the end of this transit in September, at the very least, you will feel more comfortable taking up space with your voice, your artistry, and your very existence.

Advertisement

1. Leo

leo zodiac signs good horoscopes august 25 2025 Design: YourTango

Leo, the limelight has found you, and all because you carried it there yourself. Who are you when no one asks you to shrink? Who are you when you're allowed to showcase your joy, style, and desire without restraint? 

Advertisement

On August 25, your confidence is in for a major comeback. Your brilliance may unsettle others, but those reactions fade. Don’t dim your light for someone else's comfort.

RELATED: Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 25 - 31, 2025

2. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs good horoscopes august 25 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, as Venus enters Leo on Monday, start looking for some theatrical expression in the ordinary. Your everyday life, Pisces, is waiting for devotion, color, and ritual. 

You can turn each gesture, from your morning stretch to your daily cup of coffee, into a small act of magic. Right now, your attention to detail and care may seem minor, yet the ordinary can become extraordinary with a little intention.

RELATED: The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Get Way Better By August 31, 2025

3. Aries

aries zodiac signs good horoscopes august 25 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, every creative soul needs an audience, even if the crowd is just yourself reflected back in the mirror. Venus in Leo is here to teach you how to stop mistaking creative humility for virtue. Think of Josephine Baker, adorned in feathers and gold, dancing not just for entertainment but as rebellion, as survival, as art. 

Reclaim joy as sacred, beauty as a weapon, and romance as theater. The world doesn’t need another muted version of you.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On August 25, 2025

4. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac signs good horoscopes august 25 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, intimacy is no longer a quiet conversation. You have a really good horoscope on Monday as Venus enters Leo, because you’ll have a clearer sense of who actually appreciates the real you. 

Who adores you, not in spite of your quirks, but because of them? That question is your prompt, your dare, your initiation. Right now, your closest people may feel more open to you, and can meet you at the full wattage of connection.

RELATED: How The Rare ‘Virgo Portal’ Affects Your Zodiac Sign From August 21 - September 23, 2025

5. Cancer

cancer zodiac signs good horoscopes august 25 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, your value is not a ledger of what you’ve sacrificed or endured. You’re like a hidden courtyard suddenly bathed in sunlight, every stone and flower illuminated. That is you, Cancer, placed in a position to see yourself fully and lavishly. 

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

Indulgence may feel guilty, and pleasure may feel frivolous, but those feelings are the whisper of old rules. Throw scarcity out of the window, so you can see what your spirit has always deserved. 

RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 25 - 31

Advertisement
YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

Loading...