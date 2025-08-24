5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On August 25, 2025

On August 25, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. Venus moves into Leo, and it packs a punch. Who are you when you stop apologizing for wanting to be adored? Who are you when your joy, style, and desire are turned all the way up? Venus in Leo asks you to find out.

This transit asks you to play again and flirt with life. Embody a diva, because maybe that’s a part of your personality that you haven’t explored to the fullest just yet. By the end of this transit in September, at the very least, you will feel more comfortable taking up space with your voice, your artistry, and your very existence.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, the limelight has found you, and all because you carried it there yourself. Who are you when no one asks you to shrink? Who are you when you're allowed to showcase your joy, style, and desire without restraint?

Advertisement

On August 25, your confidence is in for a major comeback. Your brilliance may unsettle others, but those reactions fade. Don’t dim your light for someone else's comfort.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, as Venus enters Leo on Monday, start looking for some theatrical expression in the ordinary. Your everyday life, Pisces, is waiting for devotion, color, and ritual.

You can turn each gesture, from your morning stretch to your daily cup of coffee, into a small act of magic. Right now, your attention to detail and care may seem minor, yet the ordinary can become extraordinary with a little intention.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, every creative soul needs an audience, even if the crowd is just yourself reflected back in the mirror. Venus in Leo is here to teach you how to stop mistaking creative humility for virtue. Think of Josephine Baker, adorned in feathers and gold, dancing not just for entertainment but as rebellion, as survival, as art.

Reclaim joy as sacred, beauty as a weapon, and romance as theater. The world doesn’t need another muted version of you.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, intimacy is no longer a quiet conversation. You have a really good horoscope on Monday as Venus enters Leo, because you’ll have a clearer sense of who actually appreciates the real you.

Who adores you, not in spite of your quirks, but because of them? That question is your prompt, your dare, your initiation. Right now, your closest people may feel more open to you, and can meet you at the full wattage of connection.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, your value is not a ledger of what you’ve sacrificed or endured. You’re like a hidden courtyard suddenly bathed in sunlight, every stone and flower illuminated. That is you, Cancer, placed in a position to see yourself fully and lavishly.

Indulgence may feel guilty, and pleasure may feel frivolous, but those feelings are the whisper of old rules. Throw scarcity out of the window, so you can see what your spirit has always deserved.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.