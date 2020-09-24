Horoscope For Today, September 25, 2020

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 25.

On Friday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra and the waxing gibbous Moon will spend the day in Capricorn. Collectively, we can learn from our mistakes and if life hands you lemons, make celestial lemonade.

The Moon squares both Mercury in Libra and Mars in Aries. Even though Mars is weakened while retrograde, this energy means we all will face challenges. Apply your energy constructively.

If you enjoy organizing, then use frustration to motivate you to get things into order. If you enjoy working, do a bit more than you ordinarily would do. Good energy builds positive results, especially since judgmental Saturn in Capricorn is also involved.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your work sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of good luck and growth.

You have a healthy dose of motivation and drive today. Your efforts at work have the potential to produce good results that impress your boss or peers.

You are able to attain some form of recognition or get a benefit from an accomplishment. It's not a good day to squander your time or slack off at the office.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your higher learning sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth.

It's a great day to make decisions related to your educational advancements. If you've been meaning to do some study, travel or are working with individuals from other cultures, relationship building will come easily for you. Be open to improving your career prospects by taking additional studies.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your shared resources sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of blessings and growth.

You easily attract good things into your life through existing relationships. Ask for what you need and you'll receive. It's a great time of growth for you and there can be a financial gain from other people's property.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your relationship sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth. You are able to strengthen your relationship with a business partner or a significant other.

Have an important call to make? This is a great time to approach discussions and have a meeting of the minds. You may find yourself easily reach agreements with others. The right person can appear in your life at the precise time you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your health sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth. This is a great time to meet with a nutritionist or to talk to a trainer about your workouts.

It's a great day to get rid of all the junk food in your house that's sabotaging your positive habits and replace them with what you know you need.

It's also a perfect day to aim high for your goals and try to perfect your routine so that you can apply it more smoothly for the remainder of the year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your creativity sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth. If it's been a long week, it's time for some play.

Go out on an adventure. Pull out your adult coloring books or get crafty. When was the last time you laughed until your sides hurt? Watch some comedy before going to bed. Go outside and enjoy nature. Let your inner child have some fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your home and family sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of growth. Your love for family grows exponentially. You have a strong desire to see the people you care for happy and fulfilled, so you will go above and beyond what you ordinarily do to see it be so.

Today's great for spending a little more quality time with your loved ones. You will be drawn toward the familiar and long to be close to home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your communication sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of growth. It's a day where many words can get you into trouble if you share ideas without thinking. Aim to be clear and concise. Plan your message's delivery.

You will have lots to say today, but it can be hard to get you to point across without feeling as though you're rambling. Give yourself time to process and think before you chat with others, and come with a plan for what it is you'll cover when you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your personal property sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of growth. It's a great day for collecting items especially if you're a hobbyist.

You will have to be careful though because Jupiter can make you want to spend more than what you can afford in anticipation of the increased value of what you buy. So, be sure to keep a strong sense of your current financial outlook when shopping today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your personal development sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of growth. You have a strong sense of responsibility today. There's really nothing much you can't do if you set your mind to it.

You have the determination to get things accomplished, but you have to also remind yourself that help is a blessing not something to avoid. You may be learning to do things yourself and what to delegate. It's a great day to learn balance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your past life sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of growth.

Pay attention to your dreams and to any insight you get when you're mind is quiet. You are strongly intuitive today. You may see beyond words and be extra perceptive. It's a powerful day for innovation and creativity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your friendship sector, and it conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of growth. You get along well with others. Be outgoing.

People will find you interesting, fun and easy to be around. You might see your social network and friendship circle expand in an unexpected way. People seem drawn to you. You are magnetic and attract good fortune your way.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.