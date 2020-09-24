Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 25, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 25, 2020.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer.

Famous 2s include Diana Ross, Emma Watson, and Madonna.

Jupiter makes positive aspects with the Moon on Friday while both spend the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

There are ample opportunities to find the right balance in your life if you make an effort.

The harmonizer of numerology brings up the Two of Cups tarot card. The Two of Cups is also about harmony.

Friday promises to be one of the best days this week to make a change if one is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you feeling stuck? It's likely with the King of Pentacles, reversed that you are ready for a change. You might be tired of doing the same thing.

Routine isn't good for you as a fire zodiac sign. So, it's up to you to do anything you can to bring a little spark back into your life.

If you can't leave the situation you're in right now, then try to find an outlet you enjoy to bring something new back into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you are working on being independent which means there's a lot of pressure on you to get it all done.

You might be feeling pulled in two different directions: work and home. It's hard for you to keep it all together and you may be ready to take a short break.

Maybe you can schedule an early leave this week to give yourself a dose of much-needed rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Swords, reversed

Gemini, you're feeling slightly drained from work or a relationship and it's left you feeling spiritually deflated at this time. Don't let these negative emotions get the best of you.

You have to snap out of it by doing something that revives your spirit and reminds you to focus on the positives.

Reach out to a friend who is great with encouragement and let them fill your love cup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Cancer, what you need is some TLC. You have been the one giving everything to others and now would it be nice if it were your turn? It can be.

You may have to be the one to show some love to yourself. Take a day off. Turn in early. Give yourself a mini spa night or dive into a streaming series that you have wanted to watch.

Don't let the chores that can wait stop you from having some time for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Leo, someone is being emotionally manipulative toward you and you need to watch your back. You may be letting your guards down prematurely when in your heart you know that it's wiser not to do that.

You don't have to let your loneliness or vulnerability cause you to fall into a trap with someone new. You know better than that. Let time prove a person's character. For love, you can wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles

Virgo, try to get back to your center. You may not be able to plan all things and when mishaps happen, yes, you have to take ownership, but that doesn't mean not having a sense of humor.

You can keep your cool without becoming grumpy or feeling like a failure. Hard times happen; don't let them get you down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Libra, you don't want to hold on to negative feelings. People often do things and then forget that the slight ever happened, but here you are holding on to the past and it's preventing you from moving on.

You don't need to be thinking about what you should have said. They aren't. It's no good to imagine in your mind for the millionth time that they are thinking of your embarrassment. Chances are, they aren't. So move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands

Scorpio, you don't need things to be happy. Happiness is a choice, but maybe what you're really aiming for is meaning.

You might find that a meaningful life can provide you with a sense of purpose that gets you out of bed each morning, more than any joyful occasion can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

Sagittarius, call a time out and enjoy the goodness of life. You have so many reasons to be thankful. Count your blessings. Make a running list. See the good in little things.

Aim for gratitude. Live in the moment and treasure the time you have with others. Let your day be filled with saying thank you to the Universe for giving you a chance to witness little miracles that happen around you all day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Capricorn, you're ready for this new beginning. You may feel like you've been waiting for this moment all of your life.

So, why is it that you're rushing so fast past the starting point? You're missing out on savoring the best part of this journey.

Soon, things will be commonplace and you'll look fondly on when you were fresh in this journey. Give yourself a moment to appreciate it. You're doing such great things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aquarius, stop overthinking. You don't and you can't know all the answers because there's so much to learn right now. Instead of worrying about all the worst-case scenarios try to thrive in the moment you have now.

If you need to lessen the anxiety you feel, you can help someone solve a problem. You can donate time or give something to charity. There are so many ways to turn your worry into positive action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords

Pisces, this has been a tough blow to your ego. One that you didn't expect. Things were going well, so you thought and then you got stabbed in the back by a person you trusted, and by others, you thought were your friends.

It's hard to pick yourself up when you feel so let down, but you will rise again to be stronger (and wiser) than ever before.

