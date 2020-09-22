Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 23, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 23.

Things look intense for Wednesday as the Sun, still at a critical degree entering Libra season harmonizes with structured Saturn and change-agent Pluto. A new order rooted in fairness, love, and balance is about to begin.

Arguments are roaring with Mercury in Libra and Saturn in Capricorn. In both government and on personal levels evidence of bitterness will increase.

It's a great day to be motivated positively by discomfort and negative emotions. If pain is a powerful emotion for change, then collectively we are all compelled to do something drastically different than the solar season before.

Mercury in harmony with the Moon while it's void of course signals that promises aren't going to stick early in the day. So, it's better to think, plan or pursue your opportunities in the evening after the Moon enters Capricorn around 9:53 p.m. EST.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, set your schedule and plan to get a lot of work done. It's a great day for productivity.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your work and career sector, so you should have plenty of energy to accomplish goals in a timely fashion.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn can also give you a nudge to start something you've never done before. This is a great time to send out resumes and to update cover letters that you'll want to use.

While Mercury squares Saturn can affect you in the relationship category, this doesn't have to be all negative.

You just need to learn how to share less and keep your plans to yourself until the right time comes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's a great day for intensive study and research. When the Moon enters Capricorn, you have a strong sense of perseverance.

There's a natural stubbornness in you to work through difficult math problems or to improve what you find boring or difficult to complete.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn can give you a strong desire to tackle a course of study that you previously felt was arduous and too difficult to learn. You might also find yourself averse to overly serious conversations unless they are in writing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are in a powerful position to try something new and succeed. The Moon will enter your sector of shared resources.

You can sense hidden opportunities. You'll have a knack for knowing who and what can help you to get a project done.

Today's First Quarter Moon can spark a decision for change. This energy is great for calling and scheduling quotes for your home.

If you're in charge of something at work, it's a wonderful time to show your sense of ownership and commitment to the job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, partnerships may form for you this week, as the First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of relationships.

Now that the Sun has entered Libra, your sector of home and family, it's a wonderful time for you to make connections with individuals you'll be working closely with. There can be great synergy for you when you are at work with the right person.

The Moon in Capricorn will harmonize with Mars in Aries, bringing more vitality to your drive and determination. You have to be careful to pace yourself as you could be prone to work long hours and perhaps burn out too quickly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have a strong sense of duty toward yourself, your work and the things that you want to make priorities for the rest of 2020.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn can be the fire you needed to start taking your health and your fitness routine more seriously.

Mercury in Libra will square Saturn in Capricorn, so writing something down and making a commitment can be powerful for you. This should be a goal that scares you and that you don't think you can do without effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you can find your sweet spot today with the Moon in Capricorn, and when the First Quarter Moon takes place things can flow smoothly for you. This is a beautiful time of progress and diligence.

You'll feel proud of your efforts and have the energy to see tasks through. If you love planners, post-it notes, or little organizer items that color-code your projects, it's a great time to get geeky.

With Mercury square Saturn, you'll enjoy a little bit of tension as it prevents you from procrastinating.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun in your sign keeps things ultra-personal for you, and when the Moon enters Capricorn, your attention can turn toward home and family to a higher degree.

While Mars is in Libra, your motivation and drive are also personally motivated. You may have a great desire to learn and grow, not only about others but about yourself while Mercury is in your sign.

Today's Venus in Leo trine the Capricorn Moon can help you to see the benefits of positive friendships. Your best place to be right now is close to home getting things done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the next few days are great for diving into research, intimate conversations, and things that you need to know and understand.

With the Moon in Capricorn, entering your third house of communication and short term travel, you can partner with a friend to plan out solutions.

If you've been trying to get from point A to point B but not making progress, enlist a Scorpio or Capricorn friend to help you strategize.

With Mercury in Libra, you may not see where your past is hindering your vision right now. So, enlisting a second pair of eyes will help you out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, money does not come easily, but you may land a new job, get a business deal or start a project that has strong potential to help you monetarily while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your second solar house of money.

During this time when the Moon harmonies with both Venus and Mars, think positive thoughts as even though this may not put money in your pocket, it will send good vibes out to the world that has a boomerang effect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters your zodiac sign and this allows you a chance to do something that is personally motivating for you. Perhaps you're ready to take charge of a particular area of your life.

A newfound sense of independence can be good for you, and you ought to dream about it. The Moon in harmony with Mercury brings fresh ideas for you. It's a great time to write.

Put together a dream board or write a power quote for you to keep within eyesight, as Libra season is all about your career growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn invites healing and change but not a simple fix for problems that have hurt your heart. You may be going through some growing pains and this can be a difficult time for you to accept, however, necessary.

There are positive things for you to do during this time and when the First Quarter Moon perfects, you can start the ball rolling in the right direction.

With Mars in Aries, conversations can still be intense, so try not to let emotions cloud your perception of others during the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, rock-solid friendships are what you want and need. You may find yourself seeing people in a whole new light over the next few days. The rose-colored glasses that may have been fogged by love can start to lose their blur and you'll see that you actually do need to start hanging out with a new crew, which can be hard to do during coronavirus and social distancing.

While Mars is in Aries, invest in yourself more. Even if you spend more time alone, this can be a growth time for you. You can see how good it feels to not have drama from others on your shoulders to deal with.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.