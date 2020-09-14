Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 15, 2020

The Moon will be void of course until 2:37 a.m.

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 15.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are organized diligent, and capable as the Moon leaves Leo to enter pragmatic Virgo this afternoon.

The Moon in Virgo activates your daily duties, work, health, wellness, and pets sector making it a great day for making appointments, structuring a schedule, and getting things in order.

You will be passionate about your life and view today as formative to your identity, as the Moon in Leo trines your ruling planet Mars in your zodiac sign. Your drive and determination to get things done will work favorable for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the past influences the present as Mars continues to transit Aries activating your solar house of karma, hidden enemies, and psychic awareness. You may find yourself eager to rework current consequences as you continue to resolve an extenuating situation.

The Moon will leave Leo, your sector of foundational security and family to enter Virgo, your house of passion, play, and creativity, making it easier to try new ways of doing things with care.

Today's Moon trine Mars can lead to an unanticipated discovery. You may become interested in a new project that relates to a passion you held in childhood.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are bold in your communication and prone to speak more than you should.

Be careful not to promise the world as Venus continues to transit Leo, your sector of communication today

Uranus is in your solar house of past, karma, hidden enemies, and psychic awareness, but things can be slightly off. Venus in Leo squares Uranus today, and it's a warning for you. Think before speaking, Gemini. You may fall flat if you try to push a matter that is not in alignment with your overall goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters Virgo this afternoon activating your communication sector, and you want to talk but also do.

It's a good time to revise letters, edit reports or for sending out follow up emails or inquiries for work.

You may possess an air of authority and can learn something new about leadership if you choose to study it this week.

Mercury transits Libra, your solar house of family and security, and you can lean on lessons you learned in the past from an important adult figure, likely male, in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have a passion for learning, and information may come easily to you with Mars in Aries activating your solar house of philosophy and education, it's a great time for study.

You may discover a way to start a home-based business over the next few days as the Moon leaves Leo, your sector of self, and enters your second solar house of money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may romanticize what used to be with an old flame, and view it fondly as Venus continues to transit Leo, your sector of karma, and the past; however rather than try to open a shut door learn from your experiences.

Venus squares Uranus today, your education sector. It's a great time for you to explore what life has tried to teach you through unexpected changes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters Virgo this afternoon activating your sector of hidden things making this a great time for reflection and managing any loose ends you have in your life that need to be tied.

The communication planet, Mercury transits your zodiac sign now, and your identity can become something you feel strongly about.

You may be learning to accept yourself more. It's a great day for journaling and doing things that help you to process your thoughts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mars continues to transit Aries activating your solar house of wellness and daily duties.

You may feel strongly opposed to anything that offsets your schedule or plans.

The Moon will leave Leo, your sector of work and career, and you are driven to accomplish today's tasks and want to pursue them with a strict conviction, and if something takes too long, you could get bored and drop them altogether.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Venus continues to transit Leo, your sector of personal philosophy, higher education, and foreign things making this a wonderful time to plan a trip or to study a new language and even to go back to college.

Friendships are important to you but connecting with a best friend can become a game of phone tag, as Venus squares Uranus today. If you can't reach someone in a timely manner, keep trying.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's a great day for reading history, studying philosophy or taking up a course as the Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo activating your higher learning sector.

Today's Jupiter conjunct Saturn makes today promising for you.

You may have a growth mindset right now, but it's best to pace yourself as slow growth can be more sure, especially in business.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mars continues to transit Aries activating your solar house of communication, so you will want to be careful not to speak when upset.

Mars in your third house of short-term travel and shared community spaces can also make you vulnerable to angry words that should be left unspoken.

Today's Venus in Leo, your relationship sector, trines Uranus in Taurus your sector of family. Good news can come through today and it may not have been anticipated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Venus continues to transit Leo, your sector of well being, daily duties or pets.

It's a good day to plan your pet's vet appointment and to tend to any tasks you need around your home. Your mind is focused on organizing your personal space.

Venus in your sector or wellness squares Uranus today in your house of communication. Even you tend not to want to talk about a problem, it can be a good thing for you to do today.

Uranus is in your solar house of

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.