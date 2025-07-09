4 Zodiac Signs Find Their Power During The July 10 Full Moon

The Capricorn Full Moon paves the way for the collective, but Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, and Libra zodiac signs really find their power beginning with the July 10, 2025 Full Moon. This energy helps them realize that wherever they aren’t satisfied, they can always start again.

With this visionary cardinal energy, we get back to discovering a lot about love and responsibilities. The energy demands that we reclaim our power through setbacks, which we can do as long as we remember that Saturn (Capricorn's ruling planet) requires patience from everyone.

This Moon also puts A focus on family with Jupiter opposing the Moon in home- and family-oriented Cancer. This is a time for healing connections with those who care and support us. While we reach for the sky, we also have to anchor ourselves at home and with family. Although Saturn doesn't completely enjoy being in the sign of Aries, the inspirational cardinal energy helps us start things off and confidently build.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, the Full Moon is happening in your sign making this a very important transit for you that helps you find your power. You're beginning to understand yourself a lot better while also learning to prioritize your home. Work usually claims the top spot on your priority list, but now it is your moment to shift your attention to more important matters.

Reflecting on what has happened in the last six months can help you put together the missing pieces of the puzzle. What areas of your family life have you been avoiding or neglecting? How can you get back on track? How can you reconcile if a relationship has broken down?

With these questions on your mind, your feelings may become the focal point. Because the energy is happening during Cancer season, it will have you looking into a mirror, analyzing your emotions with a lot more depth. Learning to be comfortable with your vulnerabilities and being more emotionally present with the people you love can help you develop stronger connections with others and help you emotionally mature during this process.

2. Aries

Aries, since you're also a cardinal sign, you really find your power during the July 10 Full Moon. Developing a stronger sense of understanding contributes to your evolution, especially with the new Jupiter cycle also happening in a cardinal sign.

You're also more focused on your career. Your dreams become the bigger picture, and if Saturn in your sign has had you questioning your goals, this is a period to learn how to rekindle this love once more. The Capricorn energy is pushing you to tap into the inner warrior. Don’t second-guess your abilities before starting a project, and don’t feel deterred if you have made mistakes. The Full Moon is reminding you that we are all going through a learning process and there are several stages that we need to endure to see progress.

Battling through the obstacles might feel overwhelming with the Jupiter and Saturn square still in action. However, persistence will work in your favor six months from now (during the next New Moon in Capricorn) when you are ready to plant new seeds with more wisdom.

3. Cancer

Cancer, with the July 10 Full Moon opposite your sign, you're finding your power in your career and around the goals you want to accomplish. Jupiter in your sign provides some mentoring energy, as you will see how you grow even more over the next year. The Full Moon in Saturn-ruled Capricorn echoes these messages and brings to light these same themes.

The energy is also impacting your relationships, helping you become more practical when searching for a potential partner if you are single. Those who are currently in a relationship now have the tools needed to discuss topics they have avoided in the past and focus on building the bond with their partner. This also includes working relationships. In the career or academic sector, the people you work with will show you why networking matters. Saturn in Aries might have you eyeing a promotion, and your network could be key to this.

The changing energy this year has shown you that you are a work in progress, but you are cardinal and powerful. The Full Moon closes a previous chapter, but focuses on a new story that will have you feeling much more prepared to step into partnerships with clarity and discipline since you feel more empowered and enlightened.

4. Libra

Libra, as a fellow cardinal sign, the Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 helps you find your true power. This Full Moon is forcing us all to be more present with our emotions while balancing responsibilities. The Full Moon puts a magnifying glass on your relationships, especially romantic ones.

While Uranus is now in a friendly sign, this can add layers of complexity because it might make you want to see the potential partnerships that you can make in the long run. The challenges now pertain to your willingness to commit, or if you would like to have your heart consider new experiences and romantic adventures. With Saturn in your partnership house, in a sign that enjoys its freedom, this could be a moment when analyzing your independence could be a major priority.

Overall, during this Cancer season, you will have to be honest about the types of connections you want and whether you want stability or prefer adventure.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.