4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Luck & Abundance Starting On July 10, 2025

On July 10, 2025, four zodiac signs courageously rewrite their story to attract lasting abundance and luck into their lives. Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius receive the clarity and courage to heal deeply ingrained wounds around identity and approach to the world.

Today's healing energy inspires us to face ourselves honestly and lead ourselves forward with dignified courage. It's a great day to confront those sneaky little lies we’ve been telling ourselves that have been limiting our potential, and rewrite the narratives so we can access our full vitality and power. Growth that becomes possible when we commit to working through our internal wounds so we can move past them into a stronger, more whole, and more empowered version of ourselves.

We're hyperaware of how we’ve been shrinking ourselves to become a dimmer version of who we really are, but today, we’re no longer feeling sorry for ourselves. We’re brave enough to think, speak, and act in the interest of our highest self and to take full responsibility for the way we lead our lives. We’re approaching our wounds with courage so we can live a life rooted in pride, truth, and self-respect. And today, four lucky zodiac signs are doing just that, allowing them to call in the abundance they know they deserve.

1. Aries

Aries, on July 10, you attract abundance and luck by having the courage to come face to face with the version of yourself you’ve spent years trying to protect. You learned early on that strength means holding it all together and being fearless means never showing pain. But beneath all of that remains a younger version of you who just wants to be seen, loved, and accepted as you are.

But today, that inner child you once buried is beginning to rise to the surface. The universe is inviting you to meet these hidden parts of yourself with compassion and begin your healing journey rooted in kindness and self-acceptance.

On July 10, the joyful, playful, and creative spirit that has always lived within you is bringing you luck and through self-compassion, you’re learning that that inner child is not something to hide. By reintegrating this tender, playful spirit with your natural courage, you are stepping into a fuller, more whole version of who you truly are. Today, abundance comes from embracing your whole self.

2. Leo

Leo, on July 10, abundance for you comes in finding the words to express exactly who you are and why you’ve fought so hard to become this version of yourself. Today, the universe is inviting you to speak from a place of self-recognition. Not from who you think you should be, but from who you truly are.

With Mercury in your sign, there’s a clarity returning to your voice, presence, and sense of self. You’re becoming more aware of how your thoughts shape your identity and how the way you speak about yourself sets the tone for how others see you. And with the universe's support, you’re also being granted the fearlessness to reclaim the parts of yourself that were once shamed into silence.

Today’s abundance lives in trusting your inner wisdom and letting your voice carry the full weight of your experience. Speak with the warmth and authority that the Sun, your ruling luminary, naturally gives you. Today, your abundance comes from taking up space.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you attract peace in abundance on July 10, 2025. The Capricorn Full Moon mirrors your constant drive to stay busy and always be of service, but this Moon is also opposite Cancer, which asks you to uncover why stillness feels so uncomfortable.

Showing up for others is often your default mode of proving value, but it's important to acknowledge the quiet exhaustion that builds when you’re always anticipating the next need and tending to what’s out of place. Somewhere along the way, you decided that always staying one step ahead would protect you. But today, notice how often you tense in preparation for what might go wrong and how strange it feels to let things just be, even for a moment.

On July 10, you attract abundance by interrupting these patterns. This doesn't mean abandoning your strengths, but rather not letting fear dictate your pace. Move forward and fully step into your vitality.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today, you attract joy in abundance — the kind that makes life feel meaningful. Somewhere along the way, you learned that being too boisterous or curious made you a target for judgment. Maybe it was the way you expressed love, how you wanted to be loved, how you experienced joy, or how you indulged in your creativity. You’ve always had a bold spirit, but even the freest souls can carry wounds from being told to tone it down.

Today, the universe is giving you the chance to rewrite that script. Reconnect with the part of you that created, laughed, loved, and explored just for the fun of it. And with Mercury in Leo, bold clarity is rushing in, helping you reclaim the beliefs others told you to outgrow that are, in truth, at the core of who you are.

Beginning today, you are ready to live unapologetically. And the people who don’t get it don’t get to be part of your creation, which leads to a much more peaceful life.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.