Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 10, 2025

On July 10, 2025, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. The Full Moon in Capricorn brings something most of us desperately need: emotional resolve and a sense of stability. For three zodiac signs, this is that fork in the road. Something's going to change, and we are all here for it.

For Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces, this day is about knowing when to quit, and that says a lot for many people. We complain about the hard times we endure, but we tend to forget that we can control the scale of difficulty at times. This is one of those times, and on July 10, we will make the conscious effort to abandon the idea that we are suffering. We are NOT suffering. We are living our lives like everyone else, and if we so choose, we can alter our paths and become happy.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

On July 10, you'll notice that you, Gemini, have suddenly discovered perspective. You know exactly what you've gone through, and as the days pass by, you have started to realize that you've put way too much time into suffering.

Advertisement

So, this day has you at the crossroads. Will you stay stuck and suffering, or will you pick yourself up and dust yourself off? During the Capricorn Full Moon, you'll opt for ease, happiness, and the end of the hard times.

Full Moon energy is like a spotlight that highlights what you need to do to get past this mess. You want this more than anything. The idea of being free from the hardships is now something you see as possible. Manifest it, Gemini!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Capricorn helps you release the pressure you’ve been carrying. This pressure has worn you down, slowly but steadily.

You really don't like feeling this weighed down, but you haven't truly considered the idea that you can change that, Virgo. July 10 is an invitation to the rest of your life. You can make it great, or you can stay where you are — the choice is yours.

Good thing you're so smart because you obviously go for the healthier option. Carrying around dead weight really doesn't suit you, but freeing yourself up brings you an excess of good luck.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon is big and bright, and it shines down on us, making us feel as though it's got this magical quality to it. Well, it does. And when it's in Capricorn, it literally helps us, and it will help you, too, Pisces.

For you, this big bright light shines down on all that you can no longer stand. And it seems you've got a lot of things in your life that could use some serious ousting.

The time is right, and you are feeling good about change, so get on it, Pisces. Make it happen. What are you getting out of staying stuck in that bad vibe? Nothing, and you know it. So, move on and set yourself free. It's safe, it's sound, and it's yours.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.