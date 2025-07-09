Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On July 10, 2025

On July 10, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs during Moon trine Mars. This is a very strong transit that basically pushes us towards making some of the bigger decisions. What's great about this is that on this day, July 10, we are quite savvy. We know exactly what we're doing.

For Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, this is when everything finally starts to fall into place. We are quick-witted and sharper than ever, and we drum up much luck and opportunity. This won't last forever, though, and while we're making those great decisions and experiencing that good luck, we also know that this could vanish in a second. We must seize the opportunities while they are here. Let's get out there and soak it all up.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

If anyone has the whole big picture mentality going on, it's you, for sure, Sagittarius. You know exactly what you're doing, and you know that what you need next is to actually get out there and do it. Fortunately, during Moon trine Mars, you get to.

This day, July 10, shows you that action is required and that you are ready to make that count. You've got luck on your side, and when it comes to the big picture, luck is, indeed, a crucial key to your success.

So, whether it's about career or travel, or even romance, you will be acting on instinct during this day, and following through on those gut reactions. All the way to the top, Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luck is not only on your side during Moon trine Mars, but it's something you know you have added to, Capricorn. There has not been one moment in your life that you have not tried as hard as possible to create success for yourself.

You are far from lazy. Devoted and dedicated is more like it. And so, while you might call the happenings of July 10 lucky, per se, you will know privately that you caused this to happen.

So, take a bow, Capricorn. You are someone who knows a good thing when you see it, and acts accordingly so that the benefits are great and the feelings remain good. Good luck to you!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Something shifts in your favor on July 10, Aquarius, and with Moon trine Mars backing that plan up, you will find that you take it all in stride. You are cool, calm, and collected, which is a pretty awesome way to be when many good things are happening to you.

The day's transit, Moon trine Mars, is always about action, but it's also about grabbing opportunities when you see them. Luck shows up for you as chance, as opportunity, and as good fortune.

Being in the right place at the right time also helps, and that's where you'll be on July 10. Mars energy has you feeling confident and capable. If you want it, Aquarius, it's yours. Know this in your heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.