Your Daily Horoscope For July 10, 2025 — The Full Buck Moon Is Here

On July 10, 2025, we have the Full Moon in Capricorn influencing each zodiac sign's daily horoscope. The day's Capricorn Moon energy is powerful and resilient — in the words of Destiny's Child, “I’m a survivor, I’m not gon’ give up.”

On July 10, you start seeing all the sacrifices and silent struggles paying off. Your doubts and delays might seem loud, but they’re just the background noise before the breakthrough. Capricorn doesn’t promise shortcuts or easy wins. It’s about showing up, owning your power, and building with fierce patience. There are no illusions here, just the raw materials for a legacy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, you’ve been grinding and hustling in silence, and on July 10, you get a big glimpse to see the fruits of your labor.

It takes guts to believe the climb is worth it. If there’s any choice you have to make today, it would be either to keep replaying the setbacks or build something that outlasts the noise.

Aries Full Moon affirmation: I own my power and build my legacy with fierce courage.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you’ve been clutching what feels safe, but safety doesn’t mean stasis. Are you holding on because it’s real, or just because it’s familiar?

It takes bravery to clear space for what truly nourishes your soul, and the Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 helps instill you with all the bravery and resilience you could ask for.

Taurus Full Moon affirmation: I release what no longer serves and embrace true abundance.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, on July 10, you’re done with small talk and surface-level thinking. Today, your revolution of ideas begins.

But believing your voice matters takes boldness, so speak up and watch the world lean in. As RuPaul once said, “When you become the image of your own imagination, it’s the most powerful thing you could ever do.”

Gemini Full Moon affirmation: I speak my truth boldly and without validation.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you can’t heal what you don’t reveal. On July 10, the time for hiding behind comfort is over.

Your heart is a battlefield, but it’s also a throne. The real courage is in owning your story, messy edges and all. It's time to stop keeping the past locked away and claim your power through honesty.

Cancer Full Moon affirmation: I heal through sharing my truth with my loved ones.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, on July 10, your relationships may demand more than surface sparkle. Strong, fulfilling relationships require truth — and sometimes friction. Sometimes you need to stir the pot a little for real connection.

Today, don’t settle for surface-level conversations. Share your real feelings, desires, and boundaries, even if it feels risky.

Leo Full Moon affirmation: I cultivate fierce, honest bonds that fuel my fire.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, do the best you can until you know better. Efficiency is your love language, but now it’s time to speak with meaning.

During the Full Moon in July 10, take some quiet time to ask yourself whether or not what you've been working so diligently towards is moving you closer to what you value. There's no sense in ticking boxes out of habit or obligation alone.

Virgo Full Moon affirmation: I align my work with purpose and embrace transformation.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, you’ve been weighing your options, but the time to hesitate is over. On July 10, the Capricorn Full Moon reveals the partnerships and beliefs that no longer serve you — but it's up to you to find the strength to cut them loose.

Libra Full Moon affirmation: I make bold choices and rise beyond what holds me back.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you are your own muse, and transformation does indeed require some sort of sacrifice. Don’t cling to the past — it's holding you back from stepping into your power.

On July 10, release what no longer fits and watch yourself become unstoppable.

Scorpio Full Moon affirmation: I transform with courage and own my unstoppable power.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, right now, your relationship with money is asking for some honesty. You might feel like the rewards don’t quite match your effort or that abundance is just for someone else.

But the truth is that worthiness isn’t a question. Capricorn’s energy is challenging you to claim your value fiercely and build your financial future with intention and grit.

Sagittarius Full Moon affirmation: I am worthy of abundance, and I claim my financial power without apology.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you’ve built yourself a fortress barricaded by ambition — but is it a cage or a throne?

The hustle comes with a price paid in missed moments, frayed nerves, and the weight of expectations not even your own. But on July 10, the stakes become clear. Are you ready to stop playing by the rules someone else wrote and start writing your own?

Capricorn Full Moon affirmation: I build success on my terms and claim my rightful throne.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, today's Capricorn Full Moon is a steady pull that invites you to confront hidden fears and unspoken truths so you can use them as the foundation for transformation.

It’s time to stop running from the shadows and start building strength through honest self-reflection.

Aquarius Full Moon affirmation: I face my truth with courage and build my power from within.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you’ve been dreaming in vivid color, but dreams need ground to grow and the right people to fan the flames of your vision. On July 10, Capricorn’s call pushes you to take responsibility for the energy you bring to your tribe.

It’s not about popularity or surface connections. To build something real and lasting, you need people who challenge and support your growth.

Pisces Full Moon affirmation: I cultivate meaningful connections and thrive within my true community.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.