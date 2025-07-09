On July 10, 2025, we have a Full Moon in Capricorn that brings closure to something in each zodiac sign's life. The daily tarot card will also provide some wisdom that is needed, and it's good to get insight when life is uncertain.

Whenever there is a Full Moon, it's the perfect time to let go of what isn't working any longer or what is done. The past begins to recede as we look forward to the future. Let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for July 10.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for July 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, what do you want out of life? The Empress brings a wish to fruition, and you have an excellent opportunity ahead, and that is to manifest abundance in your life.

Do you want more love or money? Do you wish for more friends or opportunities? Today's tarot card message is to ask for what you desire and anticipate it coming to you soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, you know how to set your mind to get what you want out of life. You may take a long time to figure it out, and you might not always finish what you start, but there's a determination to your work.

On July 10, the Eight of Pentacles reminds you to roll up your sleeves and define with clarity what you desire. Consider getting a mentor to help you stay accountable. It's good to have someone in your corner cheering you on for those moments when you want to quit, but know it's not the right thing to do for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Cups, reversed

Who supported you as a child, and what are your positive experiences, Gemini? Memories can be so helpful when they remind you who you are and what you bring to the table.

However, you must be cautious not to become stuck in the past. The Six of Cups, reversed, reminds you to use the past to help you feel secure, but not to define your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

You have a good head on your shoulders, Cancer, and there's a lot of need in the world to nurture and care for people. So, when someone's sad situation tugs your bleeding heart, you want to help.

The Queen of Pentacles is a symbol of kindness and nurturing energy, both of which you possess. So, you may find that you are working naturally with your personality today, and it's a wonderful day to help others when you can.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Wands

Put together a small plan, Leo, and you may find it is much easier for you to achieve a big goal. An action plan is the best advice for you when you have the Two of Wands tarot card because it helps you to make crucial decisions.

You will understand what you need to do and when, especially when life feels uncertain. Don't just wing it today; it leaves you with too much room for error.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Pentacles

What does material security mean for you, Virgo? There are numerous ways to build your assets and establish a solid foundation for your future. You want to feel like you have control over your finances, but there's a lot to learn about how they work.

There are a few things you may not realize you need until you take stock of what you currently have. Utilize online tools and consider consulting a financial advisor to gain a better understanding of your situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Sun

Libra, what does a bright future look like for you? Do you see yourself attending college or pursuing a successful career? Do you prefer to be a traveler and live life one day at a time?

There's a lot of wiggle room for you to define what your life will be like, no matter what your age. You may not even realize it, as you redefine your hopes and dreams, but it can make a difference whether you're in a relationship or not.

Today's goal is to ask many questions. Write them down and figure things out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands

You are a natural leader, Scorpio, and people view you in a particular light depending on how you interact with them daily. It's all relative, and it matters, especially when making a first impression.

You may come across as a mysterious person and someone who has it all together. The point is that today, with the King of Wands tarot card, own your inner power and strength. Use it to your advantage.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Cups

Sagittarius, you are on a journey of self-discovery, and that means you are learning about what you want and need in life.

You may find it easier to explore aspects of yourself when you are alone and in tune with nature. Or, perhaps, if you're a people person, finding exploration with others a better path to personal growth.

Today's message from the Eight of Cups is to see what works for you; once you do, make getting to know yourself better part of your daily life's purpose. The better you know yourself, the more impactful you can be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Swords

Capricorn, try not to let today be filled with worry and fear about the things you can't control or change. There will always be situations that don't work out as you'd like, but these challenges can help you become a stronger person.

You might find that you learn more about people in your life through adversity than you would when everything is going well. So, embrace both the good and negative moments; they both work in your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords

Aquarius, use tricks to help you make a challenging task more manageable. You can use trickery to help fool your mind into thinking that something is simple and not as complicated as you once thought.

If there are delays, pretend that the universe is creating an opportunity to surprise you with something good later. If someone drops the ball and falls short on a promise, that means something better is around the corner.

The Seven of Swords helps you to see that challenges don't always have to be negative; they help you see the positive in whatever needs to be viewed in a better light.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Swords

Pisces, good news is just around the corner, and it could come from a person you didn't expect to hear it from.

You might be scrolling on social media and find information that helps you solve a problem.

Your web search can lead you to a particular opportunity you didn't even know you needed. Great things can happen for you, Pisces, and what matters is that you are ready for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.