Full Moon Love Horoscopes For Thursday, July 10

The Capricorn Full Moon love horoscopes on Thursday, July 10, reveal what each zodiac sign needs to do to find the balance between taking care of yourself and those you love. The Moon rules your feelings and emotional well-being. In Capricorn, there is a steadiness and security that can help you feel safe. Yet, you are also being urged to build your relationship on what is real, rather than what is only a wish. Capricorn is an industrious and successful sign. Yet, Cancer is fueled by emotions and the desire for connection. While this lunation will help you realize that you don’t need to protect yourself from love, it will also reveal the ways hyper-independence may hinder romantic progress.

Capricorn needs no one, while Cancer needs everyone. There is a balance, though, between thinking you are fine on your own or needing someone by your side to feel complete. Finding this balance is what allows you to feel safe in love and no longer sabotage your innermost desires. The Capricorn Full Moon forms a supportive trine to Mars in Virgo, which indicates that there is action to take on July 10. Allow yourself to realize that you don’t need to protect yourself from what you most want so that you can be willing to honor your emotions and take action to manifest your dreams.

Full Moon love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 10, 2025:

Aries

Seek balance in everything that you do, Aries. The energy of the Full Moon in Capricorn affects you profoundly as you are encouraged to create balance within your professional and personal lives.

Capricorn rules your desires for success, while Cancer signifies the deep desire for love and relationship. Be mindful of how you are dividing your time and what your priorities are. You may want to consider spending some extra time with a partner or those you care about most.

Balance doesn’t mean doing everything but knowing what is most important to invest your energy within.

Taurus

You are finally ready, sweet Taurus. The Full Moon in Capricorn rises in your house of luck just as the Cancer Sun activates a new level of understanding. With Mars in Virgo in your house of marriage and commitment, you may be on the precipice of a beautiful new chapter in your romantic life.

Whether this means an engagement or finally having the clarity to choose yourself, focus your energy on the new path you are being directed toward. It doesn’t mean you will have all the answers, but you are finally ready to take a chance on a better life and love.

Gemini

Be practical, dearest Gemini. As an air sign, and one that carries a sense of duality, practicality isn’t always your strength. However, as the Capricorn Moon ignites your focus on the changes you want to make in your relationship, it will become essential.

You may feel like your finances are hindering your progress. Whether this is in relation to purchasing a home together or planning for your future, sit down and talk over the budget with your partner rather than letting a financial issue deter the progress of your relationship.

Cancer

Be yourself, sweet Cancer. The Sun in your zodiac sign is helping you begin a new and authentic chapter in your life.

As the Capricorn Full Moon opposes the Sun in Cancer, you are being urged to not backtrack in your personal growth. Honor who you’ve become and don’t be afraid to stand up for what you deserve, especially with Mars in Virgo.

The only way that you are going to attract the love you deserve is to stop settling for anything less.

Leo

Quiet your mind, dear Leo. You need to honor your feelings over just simply taking action for the sake of doing something.

Not all actions are beneficial in your romantic life at this time. There is an important benefit to simply observing what your partner does when you’re not trying to teach them how to become better.

The Capricorn Full Moon creates a need for you to seek solitude and quiet your mind, especially as the Cancer Sun illuminates your intuition. Give yourself time to sort through what you’re thinking and don’t be afraid to practice the art of just being.

Virgo

Let yourself be cared for, Virgo. You tend to be the caretaker in your relationship, but you need to allow yourself to be cared for as well.

With Mars in Virgo, this may feel difficult, but it doesn’t mean that it won’t end up benefiting your romantic relationship. With the Cancer Sun and Capricorn Full Moon highlighting the need for a healthy romantic connection, you need to let yourself receive on July 10. Take the energy of Mars in Virgo and let yourself be loved in all the ways you have shown up for those in your life.

Libra

Be honest about where you are in your relationship, Libra.

The Capricorn Full Moon brings to fruition what began with the New Moon on December 30, 2024. Capricorn rules your sector of relationships, home, and family. During today’s lunation, it’s important to reflect on where this cycle has taken you and be aware of what the universe is trying to reveal to you.

If you haven’t accomplished the growth or improvements that you’ve desired, you may need to rethink your approach. You can’t keep giving endless chances if the other person isn’t taking advantage of them.

Scorpio

Don’t be afraid to revisit your past dreams, Scorpio. The Cancer Sun is in your house of luck today, inspiring you to revisit your dreams.

At the same time, the Capricorn Full Moon is giving way to a new perspective about the progress you’ve made in your romantic life. It is never too late to readjust your path, but you must give yourself the grace that you deserve.

Instead of letting a lack of progress bring about hopelessness, see this as your chance to finally get it right.

Sagittarius

Be mindful of your intentions, Sagittarius. There is no shame in wanting a successful and wealthy life, yet you must be clear on what your romantic intentions are.

Be sure that you’re not attaching yourself to someone just because of what they could bring to your life. No matter how good a relationship looks on paper, if your heart isn’t in it, then it won’t be able to be something lasting in your life.

Use the energy of the Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 to assess your intentions and lean into developing a deeper emotional intimacy with your partner.

Capricorn

Make the first move, Capricorn. The Full Moon in your zodiac sign of Capricorn today serves as a powerful chance to reflect on your personal growth. As the Moon opposes the Cancer Sun in your house of relationships, you are being shown the path as to how to improve your romantic life.

While you can focus a great deal on the person that you’re with, try focusing on yourself instead. Reflect on how you’ve grown since the start of the year and be willing to accept your own truth as this will help pave the way forward in your romantic life.

Aquarius

Don’t force yourself into anything today, sweet Aquarius. The Full Moon in Capricorn illuminates your house of intuition and dreams today. While this may disrupt your sleep in the evening, be sure that you are taking note of any dreams you have, as they may be prophetic.

At the same time, the Cancer Sun is in your house of well-being, which often encourages you to spend time by yourself. You may want to cancel any plans you have today and instead focus on how you feel and any divine signs that are coming through.

Pisces

Ask and you shall receive, Pisces. On July 10, the Capricorn Moon is in your house of social networks, while the Cancer Sun sits in your house of pleasure and marriage. With the Moon’s trine to Mars in your house of romance, today is a magnificent day in matters of the heart.

If you’re single, be sure that you are asking your friends to set you up with people that they know are single. This could be an excellent way to meet someone new.

If you’re in a relationship, then you may find yourself moving faster than you would have expected. Be sure that you are asking for what you want in any capacity today — by doing so, you will receive it.

