Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 11, 2020

Tomorrow's horoscope for September 11 is here.

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 11.

The Sun continues its treck through Virgo season, and the Moon enters Cancer on Friday. We are driven by a want for security at this time, and ambition comes with a spirit of love and peace.

Our wants and desires are ever before us, and emotions are involved as the Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn conjunction in Capricorn drive our work toward change.

Naturally, we would pursue things with gentleness and kindness, but Mars is retrograde in Aries. There are inner motives stirring and astrologically, with Mercury in Libra, we seek balance. Time feels less like a friend. For all zodiac signs, insight is key, and it impacts all horoscopes for September 11.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, thoughtful reflection is needed as the Moon enters your sector of family and authority figures.

Today, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of sensitive Cancer, staying close to home is where your energy flows.

Familiarity appeals to you and home-based projects are ideal during the next few days.

Truthful chats with a loved one can feel challenging while the Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Libra.

Struggles can prompt change that enhances your home life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you desire deep conversations and long for connectivity as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of thoughtful Cancer.

And, while the Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of daily duties, you may turn to do vs feeling to compensate a bruised ego if something insensitive is said.

While the Moon is in Cancer, it's a great time for journaling your thoughts when you need clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, how you feel about money and other monetary matters are up for evaluation as the Moon enters your sector of personal property and possession.

Even if you dislike hoarding, small sentimental items can become an area of focus.

It can be hard to let an item go if you have memories associated with it.

Today's Moon squares Mercury in Libra can make melancholily complicated, especially if a romantic interest is on your mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, explore what you want and need during this time.

Your attention toward personal pursuits is warranted as the Moon enters your zodiac sign.

The Moon squares Mercury in Libra, and this can bring out emotions that you have not dealt with yet, stemming from childhood.

It's not a good time to rush forward to do when right now, it's best to sit still and be reflective.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your privacy sector is activated today as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer.

You may find yourself concerned with things related to the past.

Doubt or regret can stir and you may feel uncertain about decisions or people.

The Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of communication, but speaking too much is ill-advised.

You may need some extra time alone to gather your thoughts and energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your friendships feature strongly today as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer.

You may find solace and comfort among your friends during the next few days.

It's a good time to connect and catch up with someone special.

Time spent with a childhood friend or someone who knew you before life was so busy can be grounding or you.

the Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of personal possessions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your work and career come into focus today as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer.

You may want to push and initiate new things but ideas you work on with time will produce the best results.

Learning how something works or partnering with a friend can give a place to channel your energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your higher learning sector, indulge yourself in material that intrigues you.

But, while things may not be precisely how you'd like them right now, realizing that you can make changes and grow from them can inspire you to do something extraordinary.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, and the closing of a chapter can feel like a weight on your heart.

A change can prompt you to make some important decisions that lead to some significant changes.

You may be thinking about how to adjust a living arrangement or work situation, so take your time to sort things out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, a relationship can feel like it must be a priority.

Today's Moon in Cancer squares Mercury in Libra, your sector of career, and work, and you'll want to feel good about what you do, not just place your confidence in results.

With the retrograde season in high gear, work-related can be problematic so don't rush things; focus on quality at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer it's a great day to sort through your own things and get organized.

Things are intense right now, and getting things in order for you will feel essential and give you confidence.

Go through old papers and shared them. Let go of what you know you'll never use in a junk drawer. Let bygones be gone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your romantic side comes through as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of sentimental Cancer. You're ready to explore romance at this time.

Channel your charm and creative energy with a dinner date, which you can meet through a friendly introduction at work.

You are kinder and more altruistic over the next few days and prone to overlook flaws or difficulties in another person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.