Horoscope For Today, September 7, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo and the Moon will be in Taurus, the second solar house.

What will Monday's horoscope have in store for all zodiac signs starting on September 7, 2020?

The Moon in Taurus brings money, sensuality, enjoyment, and pleasure into the equation. It's a perfect Moon for the Labor Day holiday, too.

Labor Day in the United States celebrates the contributions working people make to society. So, as a day of rest, the Moon in Taurus invites all zodiac signs to enjoy a break and take in the pleasures life has to offer.

Taurus is a Fixed Earth zodiac sign. Fixed energy means determination to carry things through.

You may have to fight against the urge to do all your chores on your one extra day off this weekend.

If you have the opportunity give yourself a moment of fun by enjoying nature, going outside or having a family BBQ.

What else will your horoscope for tomorrow have in store for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, September 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of personal property.

When the Moon is in Taurus, it's good to focus on the things that matter most.

Taurus energy can bring the sensual side of you out more. You may feel like slowing down a bit and taking a leisure day. Today's perfect for spending time in nature.

From going for a walk in a state or national park to strolling a sandy beach and watching the sunset, you can bask in the best part of life. You don't need to have much to see that life is full of good things!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of personal development.

When the Moon is in your sign, it's a good day to do some personal reflection.

Spend a little bit of time just enjoying your own company.

Explore some of your wants and needs and treat yourself to something that you really like.

Don't let yourself settle for something that fills in a blank that you can leave open for better.

Plan the upcoming week or think about what you'd like to try in a few months when you have more time or a plan in place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of the past.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you can easily fall stuck into a rut in your thinking.

Try not to dwell too much on what you cannot change.

This can easily lead you to feel frustrated and unhappy. Instead, try to find the silver lining to each situation, both good and bad.

You may find that you're able to adjust your attitude once you've determined that you're going to have a good day no matter what.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendships.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you can relish some free time with a good friend.

Even if you don't live close to each other any longer, there are plenty of ways to stay in touch and keep giving each other support and warmth across the miles. Video chat while doing chores.

Send funny text messages or reminders about silly times that have passed.

Take old photos or text messages and send them to get a good chuckle. Take time out to spend with a friend who has invested in you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, the sector of career, and your public image.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, take time to invest in the foundational things that you do for work.

Read up on the latest news that is effecting your industry. Go to LinkedIn and check out who you know and make a connection.

Provide some recommendations for friends that you've worked with in the past who you know are looking for a job to help with their visibility.

Then, when you have free time update some things on your own social media pages to keep things looking sharp and appealing to prospective employers if you're also looking for new opportunities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, the sector of personal philosophies and higher education.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you can read up on something that challenges your thinking.

Perhaps you'd like to read a biography of a famous person or watch their documentary online.

You can check out your genealogy or review something about your past.

It's a great day to work on matters that you feel are injustices.

You can post and share articles or talk about topics that you feel passionate about with friends off or online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of shared resources.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you may come into some money or be gifted something from a friend or an event.

You can take advantage of today's energy and ask the universe to help provide you with something that you needed.

You may find that you're able to acquire resources that you thought were unavailable to you.

If you have been struggling in a particular area, a friend may help you out of the blue.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of relationships.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you can make time for someone special.

If you're single you might have an opportunity to meet someone new and start a positive relationship.

This is great to work on a marriage and to create new foundational roots.

You may enjoy fostering closeness with a significant other.

It may also be a great time to discuss moving in with a friend or getting married.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of daily duties.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you can do things around the house that have needed your attention.

From yard work to starting your own home-based garden, earthy things can be ideal ways to pass the time.

If you have some billing or financial planning that needs to be done, today's perfect for doing checkbook balancing or setting up your bill pays.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of fun and play.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you can go out to explore the great outdoors without being overly adventurous.

Rent a canoe or a kayak. Have a BBQ at the park or take a planet and a poetry book and bask in the summer heat.

You might enjoy going for a long bike ride or taking a drive along the beach. Anything that's earthy and fun, you ought to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your authority sector.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you may bump heads with someone if you're not careful.

A stubborn part of you may come out strongly and cause you to regret standing your ground.

Try to work harder to be flexible and kind today even if you feel pressed for time.

You may come to learn that the nicer you are when times are tough, the easier things get.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your communication sector.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you may have a lot to say but little desire to actually say it.

You may not be ready to share what's on your mind but things can change and it's important to be sensitive and in tune with the times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.