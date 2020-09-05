Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 6, 2020

Sunday's tarot card readings are here!

Venus enters Leo on Sunday, and your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign this Sunday, according to the tarot.

The Sun will continue it's transit through the sixth solar house of Virgo making the day represented by The Hermit.

Venus enters Leo on Sunday, so love is ready to roar, but the Hermit tarot card represents Virgo season.

The Hermit tarot card invites all zodiac signs to explore the spiritual side of life. Wake up early and ask the Universe for wisdom.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, which is represented by the Hierophant tarot card, making it perfect for cooking while listening to sultry music.

Sunday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 1— The Leader.

So, even though the day is meant to be quiet, there's lots of energy and power available for those who need it.

What else will your daily tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign starting Sunday?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, September 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aries, you are so tired of waiting for other people to do what's in their own best interest that it's time for you to turn your precious attention away from what it is that you cannot change and back on to yourself.

Do you want to see something succeed? Then, don't be afraid or feel guilty about who you *may* leave behind should that happen. You've got so much going for you and your energy is high.

Forge ahead and prepare to see what you're asking for to manifest, followed by your swift action and determination to accomplish this goal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Taurus, you aren't feeling as strong as you hear you are, but that doesn't mean you haven't the inner fortitude to push through any obstacle the day may bring.

You are ready to see things work out in a positive light. So, stay determined even if you feel that you may fail. Your stubbornness comes into play in a benevolent way right now.

You may feel disheartened and weary from having to withstand so much pressure to perform.

However, you may see the finish line approaching faster than you had imagined. Stay strong!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Gemini, your creative juices and thought-processes are flowing along and even though you may have lots of ideas, what you really want is *the* idea that will top all others.

You may be looking for something that will take your breath away and capture your attention so you can focus in like a laser beam and get things done.

You may fear facing swift competition, but try not to worry about that right now.

You have grit and that's all that matters. You will see that your business or your desire to start a new venture can work out well for you.

If your idea isn't original enough, you have the creative mind to make improvements.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Cancer, you may be experiencing some disappointment in an outcome you had not anticipated.

Perhaps a legal matter or an agreement didn't go the way you hoped. You may feel like fighting or resisting what has been asked of you to do.

You might not want to face the consequences of that choice, so you are complying but not in your heart. Remember that you are constantly making changes and this one is no different although it feels permanent and forever.

You will find that as you learn to adapt, things start to take a turn for the better. Believe in your future!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, you are confused and uncertain about the direction you should take. Both paths seem to be saying that they are viable options.

What should you decide when there appears to be no sure direction?

You may be afraid that if you choose one over the other that you will regret not taking a different route.

The truth is that all paths lead to your fate, which will not change for you. You know how to have fun no matter what the journey.

Even if you are sometimes a little too playful, you still can find a way to enjoy the process and learn something valuable from it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Virgo, you may wonder who it is that you can trust. You may be feeling like you're out of your element right now and finding sure footing is difficult.

Transitions can always be harder than you had originally anticipated.

You may want to organize things and bring order into to situation, but not knowing what will work first can be a challenge.

You have a sharp intuitive sense. So, trust your gut. Soon, you'll not only feel more comfortable, but your confidence will return as well soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Libra, are you ready to take a new direction. You may find that you're off to a fresh start and you have to take the lead.

It can be uncomfortable for you to public speak or to share your ideas and plans in front of a group, but you need to overcome this fear and be confident in your vision.

You have been working on this project for some time, so don't let a few words get in the way of your presentation.

Once people see your passion and desire they will become enraptured with your dream. Your contagious energy will be what shines through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Scorpio, you are ready to stand strong and face a challenge head-on.

You don't want to allow something to get in the way of your goals and you will fight to prevent that from happening.

You may feel afraid that no matter how hard you try, you may still not win, but the truth is that your gut is telling you that won't happen and to remain steadfast during this trial.

You have lots of hurdles to overcome but with persistence, you know in time you'll experience your sweet victory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Sagittarius, your instinct and intuition are sharp and you're able to solve critical problems right now.

You want to see this situation come to a sure closure, perhaps this weekend, even though it may feel like resources are limited or maybe the timing is off too.

You have a lot of tenacity and you can see the end result in your mind's eye.

What may not be clear is exactly who will all be involved or show you some support even if it's emotionally.

Anticipate that you will have all you need in the right time, even if it's down to the last minute.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, you want to show others that you're there for them when needed and you may be wearing your heart on your sleeve right now.

You genuinely want to see everyone happy. You may be afraid that something a friend or loved one longs for isn't going to happen, even though you're doing all you can to show support and be by their side.

You might not understand the entire process right now, but with your love and encouragement, no matter what the outcome, happiness will be there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Aquarius, emotionally things may feel complicated right now.

There can be much hardship to overcome. You may feel as though you're on the brink of becoming bitter after carrying these fears for so long in your heart.

Thankfully, you're an eternal optimist and you know better than to let sadness overtake you. Focus on the positives.

Write them down if you must and remind yourself that all good endings started with a storm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Pisces, you want to find someone strong that you can lean on emotionally during good and bad times. You may desire this in a friend who seems distant right now.

You might be afraid that your relationship is strained or that things have changed, but you have so much history between you that it's hard to imagine anything could get in the way of your bond.

Don't let your fears make you think that this current situation. All friendships go through a tough patch at times. Say what you need to say and let your friend know that you're always there when they are ready to talk.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.