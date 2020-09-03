Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 4, 2020

What will your daily card reading say for Friday?

Your daily tarot card reading is here with another prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on Friday, September 4, 2020.

What will Friday's daily tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs?

Here's what your daily card reading predicts for your zodiac sign while the Sun is in Virgo and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries.

The Sun in Virgo brings attention to daily tasks, while the Moon in Aries brings out the impatience in all zodiac signs.

Friday's numerology involves the energy of Life Path Number 8, The Powerhouse.

So, there can be a struggle to achieve your goals, but with persistence, you can have big wins!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, September 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot cards: The High Priestess

Aries, trust your instincts. Today, the High Priestess tarot card reading reveals that your wisdom is there for you when you listen to it.

Pay attention to your inner voice and let the Universe be your guide.

Sometimes you have to make time and clear your schedule so that you're able to listen to the sound of your spirit.

Focus on a mandala, do some yoga, go for a walk. Let your self become quite and invite the universe to speak to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot cards: The Hermit

Taurus, don't be afraid to bow out of an event. The Hermit tarot card reading reveals that the more you spend time doing spiritual things the greater your knowledge and spiritual wisdom will be about matters that take place today.

Consider giving yourself room to explore your intuitive side. Read poetry. Pray before meals. Light some candles or incense.

Believe in the connectivity of all things and what you learn be sure to share with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot cards: Wheel of Fortune

Gemini, life has many opportunities and some of them are golden. You may want to give yourself time to consider all that you have set before you right now.

You might not want to rush for the first thing that's presented, especially if you've been exploring options and seeking them. If your best opportunity seems to be close, don't settle for the lesser.

Find a way to buy some time in the event that the thing you want the most is the last offer to come through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot cards: The Sun

Cancer, look for the bright side of things. Life is full of gray clouds but there is also a lot of rainbows.

Don't lend your self to negative thinking or the belief that you are going to always struggle. You may be near the end of this storm in your life.

You may find that once the worst of it passes, things begin to slowly improve and the bright day that you were holding out for is handed to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot cards: The Empress

Leo, you lead by example. To be a leader, you don't have to be perfect, you need to be willing.

Of course, you'll feel scared but push yourself to be brave and outspoken even when you're unsure.

Find friends that can provide you feedback and help you to see the potential you possess.

You may not see the greatness in you that others do, but that doesn't mean it's not there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot cards: The Judgement

Virgo, trust your gut and fight against skepticism. Sometimes it feels as though life isn't fair and you wonder why it is that the Universe doesn't take swift action when it seems timely.

However, things aren't always as it seems. There are workings that you aren't privy to, and for now, you may think that life is not working in your favor, but in the long run, it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot cards: Six of Pentacles

Libra, your feminine side is there for a reason. When you are striving to do something new, it's a lot like giving birth.

The struggles you're enduring are growing pains. It's normal to feel as though this process may never end.

However, as you push yourself beyond your daily limitations you'll discover that you are so strong and capable.

When you see the final product of your work, you'll be so proud that you endured.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot cards: Seven of Swords

Scorpio, aim for success. Be consistent right now as you strive for your goals. Even when you feel like things are going great right now, don't let yourself relax too much.

Enjoy what you've earned but also plan to compete against yourself in some way. You might be breaking barriers for an entire generation of people who will follow your path.

Don't think small right now, there is too much benefit to you becoming all that you are meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot cards: Strength

Strength, hang in there. There are things that you have to do and see in order to value your courage and strength.

The best way for strength to manifest itself is during times of struggle and hardship. Today, you may feel like you have to give all that you've got to reach a goal.

You may be tired and even ready to throw in the towel. Have a little faith in yourself and if that doesn't feel like enough, in your higher power.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot cards: Queen of Swords

Capricorn, making thinking a habit that you take time out for. You may be prone to saying what you think without realizing how much sting can be behind your words.

If you have been feeling frustrated about something going on in your life (or someone you love) be mindful of how sharp your wit can be.

Try to be clear and concise, but when saying something for the purpose of change, do your best to keep everyone's egos and spirit intact.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot cards: Queen of Cups

Aquarius, listen to your instincts and then test them. You are often driven by logic and reason, but for today, your emotions are stronger than you are used to.

Allow yourself permission to be an intuitive being today.

You don't always have to know the answers or even have facts to back up what you know in your heart is meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot cards: Three of Swords

Pisces, it's time to be creative. There is more than one way to live and you can express your love of life through arts and crafts today.

Do something fun and playful today. Draw. Play. Watch the clouds. Give yourself permission to color or do a puzzle. Explore the simple and fun side of life. You don't have to always do things in an orderly fashion.

You can do things in a way that is playful and beautiful instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.