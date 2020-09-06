Mars Retrograde Career Horoscopes, September 9-November 13, 2020

As Mars enters Retrograde on September 9 through November 13, 2020, and your zodiac sign may find that you’re unable to move forward in work.

How will Mars retrograde affect your zodiac sign's career horoscope?

Until Mars leaves Retrograde on November 13th you may find that you can’t keep grinding the way you were before the start of this retrograde.

This will be frustrating; you feel like every time you get a leg up you find another place of stagnancy where you’re unable to excel or perform to the level you expect yourself to in your work environment.

This is not the best time to be working on group projects, or at least that's what astrology says, as it is likely that all the work will end up falling on one person. This is also a horrible time to delay or procrastinate on any projects.

But let's not be fatalistic zodiac signs, when it comes to Mars retrograde this year.

You can push back on this retrograde and not let it defeat you, your business, or your finances.

Try not to be so hard on yourself or lose your temper with yourself (or anyone close to you).

You can only try to do your best and stay on top of things during this time.

You can try to prepare by becoming as organized as you possibly can manage, scheduling your days, and sticking to a timely routine.

Try not to project too much at work. Focus on things as they come up and as you experience them.

Be serious about deadlines but don’t get too down on yourself if you can’t push through every project without some assistance.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 1st house. Be patient with those you work with, especially on group projects.

Everyone is trying the best they can and going through similar work pressure as you, even if they don’t show it.

You all have a common goal in mind, work together to resolve them and see how you can support each other instead of how you should work against each other.

Don’t get so overwhelmed in your eagerness to push through and anxieties that arise during this retrograde that you end up taking out your heightened frustrations on a co-worker.

You’re a team. Try to lift each other up and grow instead of putting each other down.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 12th house. If possible, hold out on making any major decisions right now.

If opportunities present themselves to help your assets and the situation isn’t dire, keep it in your back pocket for a later date where you can make a clearer decision based on everything you know.

This is a rare time where it’s actually best to not take action but rather wait and consider all opportunities.

You’ll want stagnation so that you have the appropriate time to think things over and make the best decision for you and your career.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 11th house. The world will seem like it’s out to get you during this time. Instead of becoming paranoid that people are working against you and trying to get you fired or conspiring a demotion, work with your team.

Make your competition your comrade as you push together through this difficult time. If you work more as a team player versus an individual at work you can do more for the collective.

You can be a valuable asset to your company during this time if you take a moment to get out of your head and your own paranoias and push through with the company.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 10th house. It’s very important to note that when the temptation arises to slack or take a short cut at work you should not.

Any times that you’re feeling tempted to do anything you’re not supposed to at work will come back to haunt you later.

Be honest in what you do and even in the struggles you’re having. It’s OK to be overly stressed out with your situation.

What’s not alright is to sacrifice your future for an easier time at the moment.

Think your actions through and don’t do anything that you would be ashamed to be discovered later, no matter how much easier it feels like it can be in the moment.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 9th house. Break your assignments down in smaller portions for you to be able to digest.

You don’t have to have everything figured out at this moment.

Take the time to develop your ideas and your direction. As you figure this out you’ll be able to figure out the next steps that you need to take in order to find success in your field.

Don’t worry about the small things so much, focus on the big picture and finding solutions to immediate problems in your life now.

You don’t need to overwhelm yourself with every problem that arises. Don’t sweat tomorrow’s problems until they’ve come.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 8th house. If you’re feeling overwhelmed in your position at work do not hand out your work for others to help you complete.

While people may mean well and offer an extending hand, you’re the only one who can get the task done.

Ask for help in other ways, like asking for small errands or a distraction to help your mind be put at ease.

The only way the work you expect from yourself to get done is if you take the time to do it yourself.

This might look like a lot of late nights and weekends taking up extra shifts, but the reward and recognition you will receive from this is worth more than the repercussions from not completing your tasks.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 7th house. If you notice someone on your team falling behind, ask yourself how you can help them.

While it’s unlikely you can take on a major workload, you can be receptive to helping them get their footing.

This may not be the typical thing you would do at work, but it’s important that you’re thinking of your industry as a whole.

How can you call your network successful if the team lets one person slip through the cracks? Try to think of the good of all, not just for one.

After all, your company's successes are your successes too. This could be setting up a company-wide raise.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 6th house. As stressful times arise at work it’s important that you keep a steady pace and don’t rush yourself to get things done.

Take your time working through your task load, especially when you approach harder deals and clients.

Keep your cool, try to steady your breathing, and focus on doing the best you can. After all, all that can be expected from you is that you put your best forward and that you learn from any inevitable mistakes.

Challenge yourself to bring your best qualities out during the hard times. Use your humor, wit, empathy, or intelligence to charm and ease those around you.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 5th house. This won’t be a bad time for you in business; in fact, you have the capability of making the best of it.

You won’t be able to keep deadlines very well during this time, but as long as you don’t put restrictions on your work there’s no reason you shouldn’t see success.

This is a great opportunity to try out different career paths, taking up some classes to expand your interests and to find your particular niche in business.

You don’t have to do what everyone else is doing. Don’t be so serious about your work. You’re meant to explore and there’s no reason you shouldn’t during this time.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 4th house. Be patient with yourself at work during this time.

Rushing your progress is only going to result in having to repeat your process and that’s only going to stress you out more than you already are.

You don’t need to be in some great big rush to get things done. Focus on one thing at a time and don’t succumb to the pressure you’re under.

Don’t internalize every mistake that is made at work, especially if you work with others. When there are more people involved there’s more room for error.

You can’t be the only one at fault, and more than likely, you’re not.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 3rd house. This is a time to avoid having to negotiate contracts, wages, or anything else in your line of business.

The energy is best set working diligently and keeping to yourself. You can manage over yourself, but having other people needing things from you will create stress and anxiety and isn’t likely to work out in your favor.

Be realistic with the people you work from with what they can expect from you and set your boundaries from them trying to take more from you than you can offer at this moment. You don’t have to sacrifice your whole self to work.

Mars retrograde and career horoscopes for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 2nd house. Try to limit your spending during this time as you may be approaching delays in your funds and income.

Be cautious that you’re not making any large investments as you’ll need money for other expenditures throughout this time.

You want to be thinking long-term in your finances and spending, not investing in what you need at the spur of the moment.

Be smart with what you have, don’t gamble away what you’ve been working so hard to keep.

You have big plans for your future, it would be nice when you get there if your wallet could support those ideas.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, astrologer psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.