Free Tarot Card Reading, September 3, 2020

What will Thursday have in store for you?

Your free tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Here's what the tarot predicts for your zodiac sign while the Sun is in Virgo and the Moon is in Aries.

Thursday's numerology is a 7, the Seeker. It's a great day to explore your options while escaping the noise of life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, September 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, the Wheel of Fortune tarot card reading is a good omen as it means that you have plenty of options and opportunities coming your way.

You may have to choose one over the other but this is a good problem to have.

If you've been going through a rough time in your life, career, or money, things will start to look up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Taurus, it's best that you plan to buckle down for a little bit because you are going to need your courage and strength to get through a difficult time.

While this small break in the routine can feel inconvenient, it's an opportunity for you to flex your muscles.

You'll get to show just how amazingly good you are at resilience and sticking to a task from start to finish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Gemini, you have to use your heart smarts and your brain all at the same time today.

It won't be enough for you to listen to your gut, you'll also need to measure your pros and cons.

Don't let your imagination take control over your outlook either.

While it's good to be an optimist, weight your risk factors so that you're able to make a sound decision based on facts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Cancer, a spark of innovation or a fresh outlook can ignite a desire to take your life in a new direction.

You may already be planting seeds of change and now you will have a firm grasp as to why this is so.

Allow yourself time to relax and unwind so that you are rested and able to let your creative energy flow.

You may want to keep a dream journal or a folder to jot down your ideas and keep a record of them as they come to you.

You'll be able to reference this later on when the timing is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hang Man

Leo, waiting around for others is so frustrating for you, but there are times when people have had to do the same for you.

Cut someone a bit of slack as they wrestle with making a decision.

Of course, you may worry that if you allow things to persist for longer than necessary that getting nowhere will become the new normal for you both.

Set a deadline if you have to and decide that if they don't meet it, you'll go off and do your own thing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Virgo, right now you are looking for people in your life who exhibit strength and courage because you're not always feeling so strong.

It's hard to shoulder the workload you're carrying right now.

You might not want to ask for help so seeing others strive to do their best and overcome obstacles is encouraging to you.

Maybe let the people who are inspiring you right now know that they play an important role in your life at this time. You may be the one encouraging them!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Libra, there may be a lurking problem that you aren't aware of.

Perhaps you have been ignoring a red flag and it's only now that you're starting to realize that it's been there all along.

Give yourself time to adjust your vision. It may be hard to believe that things have always been this way.

You may be feeling anger, dismay or even disbelief at this time. But don't let what's happening stop you from making a wise decision when it's the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Scorpio, you can plan all you want but there can always be that one thing that happens unexpectedly.

When you find yourself facing an obstacle that you feel you can't climb, take a deep breathe, and give yourself time to think.

There is always a solution to a problem, even if it's one that you have not discovered yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Sagittarius, allow your spiritual guides to shine a light on the path that you're on.

You might be receiving messages from angels in the form of sequential numbers or maybe you had a dream and someone says something confirming what has been on your mind.

You will want to pay close attention to the patterns of life and how they connect for you now as you're seeing the works of the Universe unfold before your eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Capricorn, dig your heels in and decide that your goals and dreams are truly attainable for you if you remain steadfast and strive a little more each day.

You will want to keep your eye on the end game. Don't worry about what happened in the past that you can't change.

Instead, keep pushing forward until you reach a sweet victory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aquarius, you're curious about life and perhaps you've been exploring the spiritual side of things.

It's a great time to silence some of the negative noise in life and spend more time in nature.

Observe the patterns of nature and try to see the world as something magical and mysterious waiting for you to explore new things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, good things come to those who wait but they also happen to people who hustle.

Today, you may not know the future, but you will see things in the right light.

It can be helpful for you to remain optimistic and hopeful despite what appears to be odds against you.

Instead of dreading the work you have to do right now, anticipate that things will be better tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.