Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2020

Horoscopes for all zodiac signs are in!

Your horoscope for today is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Here's what your horoscope for today has in store for your zodiac sign, according to astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22, and today the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Full Moon in Virgo will harmonize strongly with Uranus, the planet of miracles. Uranus is in Taurus so anticipate a change involving your money or personal possessions.

Wednesday's Full Moon in Pisces will also harmonize with fortunate Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, so there may also be positive surprises involving work or your public status.

Some zodiac signs may receive job offers in vocations that are completely different than what they currently do for work.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, so be frugal right now with spending, especially when it comes to buying things for the home.

What else does your horoscope for today have in store for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, September 02, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of karma, and hidden enemies.

The Moon will sextile Uranus, your personal possessions sector, so today, be mindful as to where you leave things so as not to misplace something incidentally.

You may find that sudden changes lead to a change in routine and you're out the door without what you needed.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships. This can be a time of reinvention.

You may find yourself making unique changes that you had not considered before.

You're open to what is real now, even if there has been some cloudy vision along the way.

The Moon will sextile Uranus, your personal development sector, so something sudden can compel you to take swift action that's fated.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of work.

You may be ready for a career change and a friend or someone you know can introduce you to a new way of doing things.

You may be ready for a different work environment or change of pace. For now, keep your options open.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your karma, and your hidden enemies sector.

You may want to avoid making choices when in fear.

Things that seem uncertain right now may be in the process of changing.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of personal philosophies.

This is at a time for shedding old ways of thinking and trying on new ones.

You may be ready for something that you weren't mature enough in the past to handle. However, with time, now you are.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your friendship sector. This can be a sudden introduction to a friend that is also a mentor.

You may be improving certain areas of your life that you hadn't seen before now that it's manifested by the presence of a new friend.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources. It's time to clear the clutter and let someone have what you don't want.

If you have an online sales page or put your used items on Poshmark, it's a great time to start creatively listing gently used items.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your work and your career sector. Something (or someone) can change with the dynamics of work. You will want to be flexible with the adjustments being required at this time.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitments. This is a time where you're ready to let go of situations or people that don't mesh with your goals in life. Where it feels less burdensome to fly solo, you are ready to start fresh.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your personal philosophies sector.

This can be a challenge as you learn to adjust your thinking. You may have always imagined a certain person or situation being around but after the pandemic things changed.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties.

This is a great time to delegate tasks and not take on more than you are prepared to handle yourself.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your shared resources sector. If you have friends who enjoy barter and trades, perhaps put your feelers out there and see who bites on the plan.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of passion and play.

It's a great time to let go of what holds you back from having fun and start adding that back into your life.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your relationship sector. You may discover something miraculous or positive in your mate which can help your relationship take things in a new direction..

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of authority figures.

It's a great time to release your fears about people who are in charge. You may find that you're ready and eager to be treated as an equal.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your daily duties sector. There can be some small details that currently overshadow projects you want to attend to do. With some patience, things will set themselves to rest.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication.

Someone may be ready to tell their secrets and give you clarity into a situation you've been after. It's a time for forgiveness even if it feels difficult to let go of hurtful things that may have been said.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your passion sector, and love can be reignited in conversations and apologies where the sincerity was sincere and compelling.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of personal property.

If you have lost an object, today is a good day to search for it. After you decide you no longer need it, that's when it may manifest again.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your authority figures sector making today a great time for collaboration and working with others.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of personal development.

This is a great time to work on your self and to get strong and healthy. You may be making sacrifices for others that aren't necessary anymore.

The Moon will sextile Uranus your communication sector. This is a great time to set clear boundaries and establish new expectations with others.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.