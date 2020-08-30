Weekly Horoscope, August 31 - September 6, 2020

The Full Moon in Pisces closes out the week.

Your weekly horoscope is here for all zodiac signs is here with your astrology forecast for the week.

Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign below this week, August 31 - September 6, 2020.

Weekly horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to fine-tune daily activities and to make progress with your health.

Mercury is in Virgo, so it may be necessary that you take extra time to talk about your health needs with the people that you live with each day.

Maybe you have been feeling undermined by a mate who is only well-intended but bringing in the wrong foods into the house.

This is a good week for a fresh start and you can make a commitment you'll keep! Try to stay strong and do what's best for you.

Weekly horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to focus on what brings you happiness but to avoid being stuffy and orderly about it.

You may struggle with a strong need for structure this week, and when you apply it to play it can miss that something special.

Give yourself permission to not work beyond what you know robs you of your personal time.

Weekly horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to interact with people you know hold the card to the future.

You may have a chance to converse with individuals in the know that have the information you need.

If you have been trying to break into an industry or want to make a dent in a project but haven't been able to do so, searching for a mentor who can help you understand the problem is the way to go this week.

Weekly horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to communicate openly and say what's on your heart.

There are lots of reasons why you need to start saying things that you really think and feel.

During Virgo season, you may be ready to make some important adjustments to your schedule and without clarity, you won't stick to your decisions.

While Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Virgo too, you can choose to say how you really feel with conviction.

It's a great time for you to apply your intuition and common sense to conversations that you know must be had.

Weekly horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to focus on what you have and what you value.

The Sun in your second solar house indicates that you are interested in acquiring wealth.

Not for selfish reasons or with an interest to hoard but because you genuinely want to help others including yourself.

You can invest your time and energy into projects at work and reap big benefits. Stay focused this week.

You have a lot going on but there will be something to show for what you do.

Weekly horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to be yourself and to do right by your needs and wants.

While Mercury is in your zodiac signs, you are not only committed to self-improvement but your quick wit also helps you to work through tough times with a sense of humor too.

When Venus enters Leo, your hidden enemies sector, be sure to note what's holding you back and start making positive adjustments.

Weekly horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to let go of the past and learn from your mistakes.

You don't have to hold yourself to a previous standard, you can change your expectations.

You don't need to live your life based on who you used to be. Try to remember that you're an individual in the process.

Right now, when Venus enters Leo, your friendships may start to expand.

You will want to be flexible in your thinking so that you can become a part of a new community of people.

Weekly horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to focus on the power of friendship this week.

You may become aware of a friend who is in need and you can do something to make a difference.

While Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week, pay attention to conversations, text messages, and even the lack of them.

A person who is silent that you talk to often may need you to reach out to check in and see how things are going.

When Venus enters Leo, your solar house of work, this can be a time for productivity to increase.

So, don't delay in doing something nice for a friend when the opportunity comes along. You may not have the time to do so later.

Weekly horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to focus on work and productivity.

You may be looking to finish a project that should have been completed in August but didn't due to unforeseen delays.

You may be in a position now in September to be more timely with your deadlines and get things done.

Mercury in Virgo can indicate that you will be having a contractual offer of some sort and it can include money.

Venus enters Leo, your house of learning and this can signify that you're going to be studying a lot more than usual; perhaps you'll be going back to school, too.

Weekly horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to higher learning.

This is a great time to focus on education and to study what will help you improve your life on a day-to-day basis.

Perhaps you've needed to learn how to use Excel spreadsheets or you want to start putting your financial activities into Quickbooks.

While Mercury is in Virgo, you might decide that next year you'd like to return to college and this year you need to start planning and submitting applications for acceptance

Weekly horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to share things with others and to ask for what you need.

You may not always enjoy asking but it's not a bad thing to approach friends who may be able to give you advice or point you in the right direction.

You may find yourself learning from others and taking advantage of their expertise, especially while Mercury is in Virgo too.

When Venus enters Leo, you may discover that someone is not only helping out of goodwill but that they truly love and care for you.

It's a great time to see who recognizes all that you are as a person.

Weekly horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week encouraging you to focus on relationships and solidify your bond with the people that you love.

While the Sun is in your solar house of partnerships with Mercury, it's a wonderful time to elope or to tie the knot.

It's easier for you to talk about big plans this week and to share what's on your mind even if you don't reveal everything right away.

In fact, you may choose not to after Venus enters Leo this week. There can be an air of mystery to you that your significant other finds alluring.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.