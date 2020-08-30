What will your month bring, according to the tarot?

Your monthly tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology for the month.

Scroll down to see what your tarot card says for you, by zodiac sign for the month of September 1-30, 2020.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Aries

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aries, the month of September is made for creativity. Put your time and energy into something soulful this month.

Do work with your hands. If you've always wanted to paint, don't worry about being perfect this month. Let your inner Bob Ross channel through.

If you think you ought to be a writer, then pull out those scraps of paper and get ready for NaNoWriMo. Dabble with some songs if you love to play.

Give yourself some time to unwind and try art therapy. You've got an entire month to decide if you are creative or not, but at least you can say you tried.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Taurus

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Taurus, ever since Uranus entered your zodiac sign the only thing consistent for you has been change. Then 2020 took things up a notch and now you might as well make a change to your middle name.

The Eight of Wands tarot card means that you ought to buckle up for another crazy ride. There is yet more change ahead, but it could potentially become greater and extra challenging.

On the flip side, this can sound horrible, but with the number eight involved it's actually a powerfully transformative time for your zodiac sign.

With change will come life lessons and with life lessons, you'll have so much wisdom, people will come to you asking for advice if they don't already do.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Gemini

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Gemini, what have you been tempted by lately.

Perhaps you've been thinking about splurging on a new television or maybe a pair of shoes you don't really need but you want it anyway because they would look amazing on you.

This month's tarot card is about taking the things that tempt you and finding out how to overcome those emotions.

You might toy with the idea of what life would be like when and if you gave in, but try also to see the other side of temptation.

There can be regret or a sense that you should have exercised more discipline. You have two sides to your personality. What would the other you do?

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Cancer

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, it's amazing that you can do all the right things and then something happens and nothing works out the way that you had planned.

This month, you may find that you're working harder to accomplish big things and yet, you are either asked to hold off or to let the end result go.

You may find it so frustrating to think that you could lack this level of control in your life, but there are reasons for everything even if you don't understand what they are right now.

Rename any sudden disappointment a meeting with fate and destiny.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Leo

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Leo, you have to allow yourself to see your inner strength and power during the month of September.

You have been blessed with so much and for that reason, you will be required to give of yourself in ways you had not done before.

You may find that you're viewing the world with new eyes. You can see the opportunities are endless.

So, what's needed is for you to make up your mind and not spend too much time thinking about what you will do.

You should just put a plan in place and then do it!

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Virgo

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Virgo, everyone needs a sweet escape from the everyday, and this month when the Sun finally leaves your zodiac sign you may feel like the world has been lifted from your shoulders.

Things can start to slowly unwind for you, and the Seven of Swords says that you should try to bow out of a project you didn't mean to sign up for (but did) or the event you said you'd chair (but haven't, really) and start living life a little bit.

You don't have to be all things to every person (Cue, I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston in the background). Instead, relax a bit and be yourself. Rome was not built in a day, and neither will your life.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Libra

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Libra, it sounds cliche but you are stronger than you realize. August may have been a tough month for you, and even though election year isn't over September doesn't have to be so bad.

Just try to stay away from social media drama. You don't have to like or comment on political posts. In fact, clear your energy completely and take a social media hiatus.

You may go through a little bit of detox from not seeing all your friends' posts but this is what cell phones and text messages were made for!

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Scorpio

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Scorpio, fostering, and creating stability in your life is a full-time job but it is also so rewarding. You don't have to think twice about the reason why this would be good for you to do.

In fact, connect yourself mentally with all of the positives that come with putting things in order and taking control of your time, resources, and energy.

It will be hard to say no when someone asks you to take on more work but if you listen to your instincts and do what you feel right away, it will be so much easier to sleep at night. Think of all the sleepless nights you'll avoid!

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Sagittarius

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, when you have opportunities come your way it's because the time for you to enjoy life has come. You may not be looking for a new adventure, but this isn't an ordinary fated event.

You may find that things are just falling into place and even if you planned it yourself, you could not have done a better job.

You may feel like things aren't even real right now, but go for what you think is your ideal dream job or relationship and wing it until you do.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Capricorn

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Capricorn, if you've been thinking about starting a business, changing jobs, or starting a side hustle this month may be the perfect time to start.

You may be ready to try out selling your baked goods. Perhaps you want to start a clothing line and sell products online.

You may find that right now, you are full of ideas and many of them are still in their raw stages.

Still, the Three of Wands indicates that September is a month of opportunities and you should pursue them.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Aquarius

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Aquarius, this month is going to be so good for you. You may be so close to the end of an important project and you aren't even sure how you will finish it just yet.

However, things are looking up for you. You have a cause to celebrate. You may be in a strong position to complete what you've been working on for so long.

Plan to reward yourself with something you love for doing a job well done.

September 2020 monthly tarot card reading for Pisces

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, things are starting to look up for you. This has been a long road and perhaps you didn't know how much longer you could endure it.

However, you stuck in there and did all you could. Now you are reaping the benefits of all your efforts.

At first, the situation may have seemed impossible, but September can show you that all things aren't impossible if you believe in yourself.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.