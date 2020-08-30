Weekly Career & Money Horoscope, Aug. 31 - Sept. 6, 2020

Your weekly career and money horoscopes are here.

The Moon will start the week off in the zodiac sign of Pisces, which signals endings for all zodiac signs. The Full Moon will take place on September 6.

This is a good time to wrap up projects. If something isn't working the way it's supposed to, consider if it's worthwhile pursuing further.

The Moon will enter Aries mid-week, so if you have a deadline, the motivation and drive to do it may allow you to complete tasks quickly from Wednesday to Friday.

The weekend closes strong with the Moon in Taurus, which makes it perfect for spending time with family, reviewing home financials and speaking with a financial advisor.

Read below to find out what else astrology has in store for your weekly career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign starting Monday, August 31 through Sunday, September 6, 2020:

Weekly career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re looking forward to the future in your career this week because you’re ashamed of your past. You don’t like thinking of times where you failed at what you were trying to do.

However, until you confront your past mistakes and reconcile within yourself, you’ll be indecisive about what moves you want to take and how you want your future to shape up to be.

In the middle of the week, when you’re working hard on taking what lessons are presenting themselves in your memories, you’ll be able to lead yourself to more success in your career.

Try to avoid working at night to produce your best work. Revere your evenings to be reflective and spend time journaling about your career goals and things you notice in your work throughout the day.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, starting off this week your work relationships and connections with those you surround yourself with will be unclear. This is going to bring a struggle into your work as you’ll be distracted as you ruminate on these fickle issues.

You might be finding that people don’t view you in the same light they used to.

That’s OK; as you move forward in the week you’ll find that you are most successful when being yourself without worrying so much about what others in your field think of you.

When you put the praise you can reward yourself with before everything else you will see yourself being led to success. It’s okay that if by the end of the week you’re embracing that you work best on your own, at least for now.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, at the beginning of the week you’ll be questioning your career. This is nothing new, as you may have been motivated toward one common goal while following a lot of mini side quests.

You have a general interest but there are so many subjects to that one passion. The time is coming again where you’re starting to feel a shift in yourself, beckoning you to follow a new path.

By the middle of the week, you’ll feel a lot more secure about where you are.

If you’re feeling led to follow, whether it’s leaving the field you’re in now or recognizing that you are actually secure where you are and the thought earlier in the week was just an intrusive thought with deeper insecurity attached to it.

You might want to start journaling what comes up, either way, to see where the unrest is in your career.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, at the beginning of the week you’ll be wondering what your motivation is. Lately, it doesn’t feel like what has always motivated you is speaking to you anymore.

Things aren’t the same as they always were, your life has been going through so many shifts lately. You aren’t finding the same reasons to get out of bed and go to work or to make your money is keeping you going these days.

Later in the week, you’ll be having some major self-discovery as you uncover a higher purpose that can serve you better to the adapted life you’re living now.

This can only be solidified by further discussion at the end of the week with those you're closest to about the direction and changes you seek to make in your career and savings.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, at the beginning of the week you’ll be uncertain about your authentic approach in work matters so you’ll be pushing yourself to be more linear.

Every fire sign carries a creative side; it does you no good to be suppressing this.

You should be free to express yourself as fiery and big as you can make yourself, you’re not meant to fit in a box.

As the week goes on you may feel more comfortable being yourself but your fears of failure will still be lingering and following you around.

It is urged that by the end of the week you focus on some reflective work to process through that and ask yourself why these feelings of failure keep stalking you.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, at the beginning of your workweek you’ll be feeling uncertain about the people you have to rely on at work to get the job done.

People seem to be slacking off and it’s falling back on you. Their incompetence is not your fault but someone needs to step up and help get your teammates in line. Be honest with your co-workers and tell them you need more from them.

By the middle of the week, they’ll be cooperating more and helping lead your work to be a success within the industry.

Sometimes people just need a good pep talk to help them stay motivated in their work, and you just happen to be excellent at that.

As the week goes on, be sure to note that you may be craving some codependent habits as work begins to stress you out.

Be sure to process what you’re really missing instead of relying on bad habits.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you work without expecting any recognition for your efforts but at the beginning of the week, this will feel chaotic.

You don’t ask for help often but it might be best that you ask some people around you to help create the balance you need to be successful.

When you’ve established a stronger foundation and get a hold of everything towards the middle of the week you’ll discover that you have a better grip over where you’re doing and the direction you want your work to take this week.

The weekend brings in an influx of finances and being able to relax, but it is of the utmost importance that you take action to stabilize at the beginning of the week so these things can fall into place.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, at the beginning of the week you’ll find it difficult to put your best foot forward at work.

You’re feeling stuck and you’re not sure how to break out of the rut. This is a call to use your best talents to help elevate your position and gain.

If you are looking to break free from this mundane workflow you must find what you’re naturally good at and amplify the volume on that asset.

This is the best way to bring what you’ve got to the table at work and to stand out and be noticed.

If you have a difficult time uncovering what this is during the week, spend some time on your days off to work on yourself.

Ask yourself what you liked to do as a child, the reasons that brought you into this field, and maybe even ask people you love what they like the most about you.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may be feeling some difficulties to perform because of some trauma and secrets that are bubbling to the surface today.

You’re feeling overwhelmed, the weight of your burdens are crushing down on you.

You’ll be unable to focus but the more you work through processing these issues the more you’ll be able to work and perform your daily duties.

You don’t have to hide from the things that are going on outside of your work life.

They aren’t separate issues; if you’re not doing well emotionally and overwhelmed at home then you’re not going to be able to perform to earn your money.

They are not exclusive. You need to have total balance in all areas in your life; take the space to make this happen this week.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the beginning of the week will make it difficult to think clearly. You’re going to struggle to form coherent thoughts and sentences.

This is creating a lot of difficulties; you need to be able to communicate effectively at your job.

Don’t rush things. Take a moment to pause and think about what you’re saying the approach and the questions that will be asked.

You don’t have to jump to do everything at the moment, it’s more important that you take your time so that you can be functioning throughout the week.

When you allow yourself the grace to think more clearly and slow down your flow you will see new opportunities arising later in the week and success being made. You might want to take it upon yourself to uncover why you’re feeling that things are so urgent.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, keep track of your important belongings and your finances.

It’s likely that things will begin to go missing throughout the week, especially at the beginning of next week. Try to keep count of how much money you have, save your receipts, and stick to a budget.

You don’t want unsuspecting finances to dissipate from your wallet. Try to keep a firm grip on your belongings. This might even be a call to clean up your workspace a bit, to see what you might find or be missing already.

By staying organized you can see that your workflows are a little better and that you get the hang of what’s going on a little easier.

Weekly career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are on track to serving your highest good. However, the beginning of the week provides some uncertainty if this is the right path you’re on.

Maybe there’s been some stagnancy at your work, a lack of recognition causing you to question if this is the right direction you want to be taking.

As the week progresses you’ll have some more answers about the career path you’re on, shedding a little more light on if you’re heading the right way to reach greater success and to receive the rewards you deserve.

The universe is looking out for you; it sees the days you’re highly motivated and appreciates you questioning your approach and reasonings.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.