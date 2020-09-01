Career & Money Horoscope, September 1, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing themes of organization, precision and intuition forward.

The Moon entered Pisces today at 4:36 a.m. EST. When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, there are endings.

The Full Moon in Pisces will be here tomorrow, which punctuates endings as well.

Best things to do today, according to your astrology forecast:

Tie up loose ends.

Complete projects.

Release what you cannot control.

Bring your energy back into controlled-focus.

Dismiss false beliefs.

Scroll down to see what astrology forecasts for your career and money horoscope starting September 1, 2020, based on all zodiac signs:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, something that’s really special about you is that you are naturally an excellent teacher.

You have the ability to lead and mold minds, unlike many other people.

You can be externally patient with your students and you provide people plenty of room for growth.

Because of this, you may want to consider a teacher role in your career.

Whether this means literally and becoming a teacher or finding a way you can help educate others then feel free to step into this role.

This could look like creating a MOOC course to share your knowledge or even a blog to describe a day in your life.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today you need to not care about what other people are saying about what you do for your money.

There is no reason someone should be making you feel ashamed for your grind and hustle, especially if it makes you feel good about yourself.

The only person whose opinion should matter about what you’re doing is yourself.

It doesn’t matter if you have a world of love and respect for them, they’re opinions do not matter.

Focus on yourself and doing what makes you feel good, not what makes other people happy.

You are not in control of their happiness and it’s a shame they’ve made you believe you are.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’ve been focusing on looking ahead for a while now.

Have you invested too much time into your future planning that you’re now living on too rigid of a structure?

Perhaps you’ve created too many limitations to your own independence and freedom.

Today can be seen as a call to do something for yourself instead. One suggestion would be to study up on other cultures and their practices.

Perhaps you can learn something from society outside of your own about what people value in regards to finances and making a living.

Don’t be afraid to branch out of your normal today.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you might be able to point out a good handful of achievements for the things you’ve accomplished in life, but are you missing out on more sustainable happiness?

You have a lot of goals you set your sights for but in between your achievements you’re working harder than you could possibly imagine, breaking your back over the labor you’re taking on.

While the reward is often great (after all you do keep coming back to it) you are extenuating yourself and you’re going to run out of fuel eventually. This is a calling to find something that makes you feel successful daily.

You could create a new routine or incorporate at least one thing for yourself into your day, such as journaling or yoga. Do something for yourself between the shifts.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you’re blaming other people for your failures you could be running into a quarrel today. Instead of lashing outwards and attacking every person who tries to have a civil conversation with you, look inward.

Ask yourself what exactly you’re upset with them about and how you might have gotten in your own way and jeopardize your finances without the influence of them. This isn’t entirely the fault of one person and it’s unfair to put all of that on one person.

This can mean that it’s not right of you to be angry at just one person for the failures you’ve faced in your career, but also recognizing you’re not a total failure.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today you might reach your highest potential by asking how you can serve your community in your work today. This is a call to help out in any way you can.

If your work restricts you from giving back then could you donate some funds to a local charity? Do you have clothing you can drop off at a shelter?

You have options about how you go about giving back to your community.

You feel best when you know you’re helping others reach their highest potential; in fact, this is a way you feel good about getting to your own greater good.

You might even find yourself in a position to be able to volunteer for a local organization, being able to be right in the center of where you need to be.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today is a call to work within a team. This isn’t because you work best when you’re in a team, although it may be true, but rather because you find out the most about yourself when you’re in the middle of human interaction.

You’ve been feeling a piece of yourself missing, especially within your work. The best way to uncover exactly what that is is to submerge yourself in the middle of human interaction and to work within a group.

This will help you find your place in the world and figure out exactly what you’re meant for. This will also challenge you to think more creatively.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it might be best to be working with the elders at your work today. You have a lot to learn and you should open yourself up to listening to people with more experience than you.

There are so many lessons that you can learn that will help you grow in your business and create a bigger profit for yourself.

You still have room to grow in your industry, there’s no way you know everything yet, especially when you haven’t been talking to those with the experience you don’t have.

Be eager to listen and to learn. Most important, ask lots of questions. You’ll want to get as much as you can out of this learning opportunity and be able to soak everything in.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today is a moment to look upon your career so far with pride, despite any hiccups you may have encountered. It’s even encouraged to share your story with others, including the times you didn’t have success.

It’s important to look at your life as a whole instead of fixating on particular moments in time. You don’t have to be so hard on yourself today for things that happened in your past.

If you’re finding your past failures, like not completing school or being fired from a job, are resurging today then ask yourself what is the lesson that is trying to present itself.

It’s likely that there is a deeper meaning to these things coming up, urging you to think deeper and with more thought.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your finances have been up and down throughout your life. This causes you to stress, but you always find that you’re quickly adaptable and able to create change in any situation that arises.

You’re smart and quick on your feet. You never let one setback stop you from working hard and making high achievements. When you get knocked down, you won’t be down for long.

Today brings change, but no matter if this is influx or loss, hang on. You will be able to navigate this and turn it into the best possible thing for yourself.

Don’t be so hard on yourself if things are bad, as you have the ability to change your luck around and bring in higher revenue.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today is a call to stick to your original ideas in your career.

This is the perfect opportunity to present the pitch you’ve been working on to showcase your talents, skill, and exactly what you’re bringing to the table.

Don’t be afraid to authentically express yourself at work today, you have a lot to offer to your industry and company and can really create big movements with your ideas.

You’re intelligent, one of a kind and the solutions you come presenting can make some serious change.

This should be viewed as an exciting time where people will be more receptive to your larger than life ideas and will help you execute them flawlessly.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it should be noted that the first part of your life will be fueled by anxiety.

Don’t be so hard on yourself if you’re under the age of 30 and don’t have it all figured out yet, You’re not supposed to yet.

As you become older you’ll start seeing that you have things more figured out, especially because you’re beginning to learn from your mistakes.

If you’re over the age of 30 then take note that things should start clicking and making more sense for you.

It won’t come overnight, but as time goes on you’ll find that you’re getting the hang of work and how to manage your finances.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.