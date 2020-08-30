Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 31, 2020

What does your tarot card reading say?

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Here's what your daily tarot card reading predicts for you and each zodiac sign.

On Monday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign Virgo, and the Moon will be in Aquarius.

The numerology of Monday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Monday's common theme is that things are running their course and coming to a conclusion. The Moon in Aquarius signals changes.

It is likely that this will be OK because you’re on the right path, but you may need reassurance from someone close to you to confirm that you’ll be alright.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, August 31, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aries, your day is being predicted by The Lovers. This is a call to turn to those who have your heart, that you communicate with effectively with passion and understanding.

You need some solid advice from the one who understands you better than anyone in the universe. Don’t feel as though you’re taking up their space, ask if they have time for you and tell them what’s going on.

They care deeply about you and are more than willing to provide you with the reassurance that you’re doing the right thing in life, no matter how hard that may be.

If you need someone to confide in, turn to your most trusted companion. Soak in their advice and know that healing is about to take place.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, The Empress is calling upon a mother figure to find refuge in today.

This doesn’t have to be your own mother or even a member of your family, especially if you don’t have a good relationship with the maternal figures in your life.

This can be a call upon a friend who is a mom, a friend who happens to work with children, or even a friend who has always felt like the mom of the group. Find comfort today in maternal, feminine, and nurturing people.

You need a good pep talk, especially from someone who is not cruel and will have your best interest in mind. Be open to the advice you are asking for and find respite in this gentle person.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Gemini, today the Four of Cups predicts you might be feeling bored with what’s going on right now.

Things are slowly coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean that the new things you’re waiting upon are coming right now.

This is frustrating for you. You spent so much time ending your last chapter. You thought you’d be able to turn the page and your story would just continue from where it left off.

However, you’re finding a mess of blank pages ahead of yourself, with not a lot going on as far as where your story is leading.

Don’t be so underwhelmed with the nothingness that you overlook your next opportunity, and don’t forget that you’re capable of making some magic happen in your life.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Cancer, today the Ten of Swords card predicts the end of things that leave you in total destruction. It is likely you are facing a betrayal from someone close to you, leaving you on the ground with a knife in your back.

This is something that will take a long time to recover from, which is coming in your next chapter. This is likely to take you off guard, so be sure to give yourself plenty of space and time to recover from this event.

Be easy with yourself. While there may have been signs and feelings that you suppressed that could have prevented this, it is not your fault for having faith in the wrong person or people. Practice forgiveness with yourself.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Leo, the Three of Wands is denoting that luck is awaiting you in your next chapter as you sit and prepare for the next big thing to happen in your life.

However, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to make these achievements if you go about things the same way you always have been.

This is a call to approach problems with new solutions, trying to create different patterns and routines in your life.

You’re not going to get by doing the same song and dance you always have been.

This is a call to shed your old skin and to perhaps collaborate with members of your community or group projects at work. Dive into the collective.

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Virgo, how can you expect to carry the weight of the world on your own? Aren’t you tired of doing all this work on your own?

You don’t have to do everything by yourself. You’re allowed to ask for help, no matter how difficult that may seem.

You’re not destined to carry every burden in your life unassisted, there are people around you who would love nothing more than to help you carry your load and help you cross the finish line.

When did you get it in your head that the only way to succeed is to stay silent, on the grind, and push yourself too hard? You’re not going to end up with success by biting off more than you can chew. Take a break and ask someone for assistance.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Libra, Death is a call to the end of an era. Parting is such sweet sorrow but tomorrow carries new promise to help keep you motivated for a brighter future.

The end of things can be sad, especially if you’ve been holding on for a while. However, the more you part ways, the more you’ll be able to see that this was the best move you could be making for yourself.

What’s ahead of you is much bigger than what you’re leaving behind you. Don’t fret these new beginnings, go forward with the people you’re inviting into this next phase with excitement.

Don’t forget that along the way you have gained enough knowledge to go forward with great wisdom and the ability to make decisions.

Daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Scorpio, the Four of Swords is a moment you’ll feel your life coming to a halt. The movements you were making and big plans you had are not going to go through.

You might be recognizing that through this, will denoting the loss, you’re recognizing that these things not coming to life is actually a blessing.

Maybe you were going forward with something you weren’t sure you wanted and now that it’s not happening you’re feeling relieved.

Know that just because something was supposed to happen doesn’t mean it’s meant to happen. Be willing to accept that life changes and enjoy this pause enough to plan for what’s coming next.

Daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Sagittarius, the Nine of Swords predicts you likely didn’t sleep well last night. You’re finding yourself subject to a lot of night terrors and intrusive thoughts keeping you away from a peaceful night’s rest.

Your anxiety is causing you to be unable to fully relax and get rest. What is it that you’re avoiding that feels like it needs to stalk you in the night? What are you allowing to haunt you?

It is likely that this energy can be purged from you. It might take facing it, however, which is something you may be dreading more than the unrest.

You need to get real with yourself and ask what’s scarier, facing your own demons or allowing them to torment you through the night?

Daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Capricorn, the Nine of Cups indicates a day that you’ll be seeing your wishes manifest right before you! You have been working hard and you’re starting to take care of yourself.

As you step into this next phase in life you can expect to see some reward for your energy and efforts. The universe is recognizing you today, putting you in the spotlight to reap the rewards for all your upcoming successes.

Know that the magic in your life that’s happening today is only occurring because you never gave up or surrendered when the going was tough.

Although things have questioned your faith and tested your patient, you waited through the storm and now it’s time to be rewarded!

Daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Aquarius, the Three of Cups is a call to rejoice. Today is the day to celebrate your success amongst those you're close to. If there has been a conflict, you can expect that to dissipate.

You don’t have to expect these disagreements to follow you much longer. This is because this card can denote a special kind of healing, bringing the conclusion to conflict and opening up new doors to explore and go through together.

When this card is seen it is known that everything will work itself out and that success and happier times are quickly approaching. You don’t have to sweat the small stuff for that much longer.

Daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Pisces, The Devil card is a call to something trying to steer you off course, tempting you to find out what it can offer you. This is a heavy desire that you wish to explore...but is it worth the risk?

If this is something that will liberate you and bring you to your highest power then it’s worth exploring, especially in this new era you’re living in.

However, if the bad outweighs the good, and if the positive is only in the short term, then it may be best to turn your back on this temptation.

You don’t have to follow through with every whim that comes forward. You have the option to say no and stay on course. You are more than your desires.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.