Career & Money Horoscope, August 25, 2020

The First Quarter Moon arrives Tuesday.

Your career and money horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Here's what your career and money horoscope has in store for you, according to astrology:

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22, 2020.

Best things for all zodiac signs to focus on Tuesday include:

daily tasks,

handle healthcare-related matters including filing claims,

submitting applications for new changes, or updating your health surrogate,

and getting your will in order.

The First Quarter Moon arrives in the afternoon after 1:59 p.m. EST and takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Tuesday historically is an ideal time to book travel or to check rates, so you plan on making arrangements to visit family or friends, be on the lookout for what works best for your zodiac sign. Perhaps you can save money, too.

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance. This is a call to heavily observe Tuesday, watching other people and their tactics to make money, listening to the advice given to you. Use your intuition to guide you.

This is not a call to act or make any movements. It’s not very likely that Tuesday will be bringing in money instantaneously, however, you’re setting yourself up for the future for more income to flow in with the lessons you’re learning Tuesday.

Be patient and work with the universe to bring in these rewards; they aren’t as far away as you may be fearing them to be.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments. You’re craving deeper connections. You also want the people around you to be strong enough to be self-sufficient without you having to coddle them the whole way.

You admire independence, which means those you work with need to be independent as well. You do not have the patience to guide someone through every step of the way.

You need people to be able to take care of themselves in order for you to be able to work successfully Tuesday. Anything else will just annoy you and create an inability to function well.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your physical and psychological well being. Tuesday you’re becoming a little obsessed with your work. You’re engulfed in your career.

Motivating yourself can be really beneficial. This can mean that your work will be very on point as you pay attention to close detail and you’re finding it much easier to discuss business with your clients.

However, be cautious of becoming hyper fixated on your job and the minute details.

You don’t have to have total control and you’re not the only one who knows a lot about your company. Work hard but don’t take anything too seriously.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. Allow yourself to be carried away with your hobbies Tuesday. There might be something you can monetize here.

Can you record yourself teaching tutorials to post? Are you creating art that people would like in their homes? Is this a passion you can turn into a career?

You are deeply invested with the things that give your brain respite; you’re knowledgeable about these subjects and they bring joy into your life.

This can be viewed as a pull away from what you’re currently doing and towards a calling, you knew you were always meant for.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures.

Tuesday you will feel extra protective over those you care deeply for. This could come after a time of scandal where you’ve had to weigh out the options of whether or not you’ll continue to support those who lead in your life.

If you have chosen to keep them safe and to help them see the error of their ways, you may feel overly defensive in protecting their name.

While this is an admirable trait, remember you need to protect yourself as well. You don’t need to invest a lot of time in protecting people who made these mistakes; stay focused on the task at hand.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. Use your words to inspire transformation Tuesday. You have deeply insightful and unique viewpoints that you have only come up with after a life of work.

Use your vocal powers for good. Try to motivate and raise the morale of your company Tuesday, share your story on your business social media to show others how far you’ve come.

Communicate to help bring a sense of community to your work. If you believe in yourself as much as you believe in the things you said, imagine the world you could help lead-in. Find the courage to stand strong by your truths.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. While you’ll be busy Tuesday making money, and lots of it, this won’t be your main focus or motivation throughout the day.

This can be a call to find what you are working for. Does it bring you a lot of wealth into your life, meaning money is your motivating factor? Do you wish to move to somewhere far away where you can support and sustain yourself?

Are you wishing to provide for the ones you love? Find the deeper meanings to what you’re doing to have more respect for what you already have. Put your values ahead of your physical means Tuesday.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development. You might be noticing that some people find you intimidating and are afraid to approach you.

How can you be more open to allowing people to come into your life so that you can make connections, clients, and networks? Start by leading the conversation.

There isn’t a problem with your mysticism or energy. Use this as an advantage to establish authority before you even introduce yourself.

Embrace that you have an air of mystery to you and that you leave people guessing. Don’t play all your cards when you first meet someone. Hold onto your secrets.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious. Not a lot of people give you credit for how much energy lies within you. You might not even be aware of the power you possess.

People don’t give Sagittarians the respect they deserve because sometimes you come across as flighty, fun, and spontaneous. But you have the ability to make your dreams manifest into reality.

Do you need to keep your secret potential locked away for a later time? Or is Tuesday a moment you can truly shine and show people your influence? This can be seen as an opportunity to step into your own in your business.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. The people around you are starting to see your visions for the future and are becoming accepting of the work you want to do.

You’re gaining the support you need to make the leap forward in your career so that you can dive into the next chapter of your life.

This is exciting! Not everyone can appreciate your big ideas or wrap their head around your mental images for how your career can go.

However, Tuesday you will be able to express your thoughts on the matter and have them be well received. Don’t be afraid to share your visions.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your daily work duties involve your social status and diligence in your work. Tuesday might look like you’re paying attention to all the details in your work.

You’ll be hard working throughout the day, staying focused, and on task with all assignments given to you.

You’re on your A-game. It’s important that you recognize that you’re doing your best and you don’t need to sabotage yourself by slipping into your mind too much.

Don’t let the intrusive noise outweigh the reality of the situation. What’s real? You are an incredible worker and making efforts towards a better future. What’s not real? The mean voice in your head.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective. This is a call to solve some mysteries in your employment, such as an impossible task that no one has been able to complete or figuring out the roadblocks stopping you from reaching your success.

Tuesday find solutions instead of coming up with more problems.

Focus on one task at a time and don’t stop until you find some resolve that you can show others.

This is a call to work as hard as you can and to use your creative mind to think outside of the box and solve these problems. You’re the only one who can come up with the solutions.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.